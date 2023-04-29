Government to repay subsidies for organic fertilizers

President Joko Widodo has asked the Ministry of Agriculture to subsidize organic fertilizers again to reduce Indonesia’s reliance on chemical fertilizers. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said that in order to carry out the President’s order, his party would amend the Minister of Agriculture (Permentan) Regulation Number 10 of 2022 which emphasized that subsidies were only given to two fertilizers, namely urea and NPK fertilizer, from the original six types of fertilizers.

The President then concluded that organic fertilizers were needed so far after the adjustments made by the previous Minister of Agriculture number 10, out of the six types of fertilizers, there were only two types of fertilizers left, namely urea and NPK, Syahrul said.

Organic fertilizers from materials that exist around nature are no longer included as per policy recommendations which are being pursued in a long process. Therefore, Mr. President stressed that organic fertilizers must be reintroduced and that the Minister of Agriculture must immediately amend the Regulation No. 10 of the Minister of Agriculture, he added.





He explained that the decision was not without reason. The government, he said, must ensure the availability of quality food as part of a country’s development and resilience priorities, and fertilizers are one of the most important things to achieve this.

And one of the president’s emphases on organic fertilizers is a result of various existing research that about two percent of our seven million hectares of land has suffered quality degradation, especially in Java. “Therefore, to fertilize any of them with organic fertilizers, we have to do it whether we like it or not, just like the countries that continue to maintain the suitability of existing agricultural land,” said he explained.





President Jokowi, said the Minister of Agriculture, also asked his party to redouble its efforts to maximize the production and use of organic fertilizers. One of them is to revive the centrality of organic fertilizer producers both at the community level and at the MSME level.

Apart from this, he has also been asked by Jokowi to work with communities or associations to provide various trainings in order to be able to build mentality and training farmers to be able to make organic fertilizers independently of the nature around them.

Give birth to agricultural culture and it will be done on 1000 hectares per province, which means that there will be 34 provinces that we will try to work with the association. In a very short time, I will be contacting various agricultural associations and experts to formulate just how important organic fertilizers are becoming, he said.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Indonesian Peasant Union (SPI) President Henry Saragih explained that so far the impact of the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides has led to natural damage such as increasingly infertile soils and a reduction in local seeds. In addition, it also results in agricultural dependence on outside materials and various other damages to the ecosystem, as well as to human health (food safety).

A transformation of the agricultural model is needed to shift from agriculture that depends on chemical fertilizers and pesticides to agrological/organic agriculture, he said.

He argues that, in achieving this transformation, the government must pay attention to the decline in production over a period of time. However, once this phase passes, said Henry, there will be a gradual increase in production and changes in environmental and economic improvements because with ecological agriculture, agricultural production will be more diversified and more integrated with the economic resources of the agricultural area.





During this transition period, Henry said, the education and training of farmers is very important, as well as the purchase of various equipment and other materials.

Based on the experience of agroecological practices at KDP that SPI conducted for three years in Tuban, the cost of planting rice in conventional agriculture without subsidized chemical fertilizers is IDR 8.6 million per hectare. If only a part uses subsidized chemical fertilizers, the agricultural activity costs about IDR 7.05 million per hectare. Meanwhile, if you use organic fertilizers as a whole, the costs can be reduced to just IDR 900,000 per hectare, he explained.

Henry said this comparison also affects the cost of rice production. With conventional fertilizers, farmers have to spend IDR 5,050 per kilogram, which is higher than using organic fertilizers, which costs only IDR 3,700 per kilogram.

So there must be a policy in the form of President Jokowi’s regulations regarding agro-ecological farming, organic fertilizers and the development of agricultural cooperatives for production and marketing, he stressed. [gi/ah]