With hard core support in hand, Donald Trump is holding the Republican Party hostage

New York, April: ‘I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose a voter,’ boasted Donald Trump during his successful presidential campaign in 2016.

That claim may not hold true for everyone who voted for him that year, as many defected in 2020 – and midterms in 2022 of his proteges – but it is true for his core supporters. .

Undaunted by the two dismissals, the criminal and civil lawsuits against him and his mercurial temper, the 51% of the Republican Party who make up his base are holding the party hostage.

For them, Trump is their elite-hunted champion.

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the only one in the Republican list of his challengers or likely challengers to reach double digits in the RealClear Politics (RCP) polling aggregation, getting just 23%, Trump appears to have the first step of the presidential race – get the party nomination – race locked up.

And if a challenger is able to win the party’s nomination against all odds, Trump is not above running as a third-party or independent candidate and dooming the Republican Party.

In 1992, a conservative businessman, Ross Perot, ran as an independent, garnering 18.9% of the politically conservative vote that could have gone to incumbent President George Bush, the eldest, which led to his defeat by Bill Clinton.

In the RCP polling aggregation, Trump and President Joe are neck and neck in the 43% range.

And therein lies the challenge of increasing their lead for the two, septuagenarian Trump with an unfavorable rating of 55% and octogenarian Biden with 52.6%.

Contrary to common perceptions that voters abandoned Trump en bloc, he actually increased his votes by more than 11 million, from 62.98 million in 2016 to 74.22 million in 2020, but with greater mobilization, Biden surpassed him with 81.28 million votes.

The big divide in American politics is between the college-educated elite and the rest, with some racial variations, even diminishing among some.

Both groups despise each other because of their high positions in intellectual nirvana or down-to-earth everyday life.

While this ultimately manifests in economic status, their differences are based on social issues and insecurities.

Of Biden’s voters, 61% were college graduates, while Trump received just 37% from that group, according to think tank Pew Research.

“MAGA Crowd”

Trump’s leading supporters, known derisively as the ‘MAGA Crowd’ for their display of red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats and signs, are yearning for a return to a past where high-paying manufacturing jobs had no moved to China and elsewhere, illegal immigration was not as rampant, and identity politics was so overwhelming.

Fueling their angst is the dominant elite section of the Democratic Party that sets the social agenda.

According to data cited by the Manhattan Institute, the majority of the Democratic Party is made up of 27.3 percent white college graduates and 32.8 percent non-whites who are not college educated.

Issues such as allowing men who claim to be transgender women to use girls’ bathrooms in schools or participate in girls’ sports teams, schools excluding parents when transitioning their children, the teaching of transgendering to elementary school children or allowing gender reassignment treatment for minors are red flags for them — and others, which Republicans hope to capitalize on.

And then there are other educational issues like the teaching of history and civics that presents the United States as a totally racist nation, and the introduction of concepts of racial equity into math and science lessons.

There is also a distrust of government among Trump’s core supporters, which works against their own interests, such as when they oppose Obamacare, the affordable and mandatory health insurance program, or attempt to rebalance the tax system.

Add to this mix distrust of the mainstream media, and there emerges a ready set of followers who believe Trump was cheated out of a 2020 election victory and is now being harassed to prevent a 2024 comeback.

Even though the majority of Trump’s supporters are white, which is worrying for Democrats, he has made progress among Latinos.

Between 2016 and 2020, Trump increased his support among Latino voters from about 10% to 28%, according to Pew.

A stable and key group for Trump are white evangelical Protestant Christians – a euphemism for fundamentalists – who, in many cases, fit right in with the “MAGA crowd”.

Despite his moral flaws, Pew reported that 84% supported him in 2020; this was solely based on his social agenda, specifically abortion.

The outcome of the 2024 election will be decided by which party mobilizes most effectively and whether Democrats can retain the 15.85 million more voters they mustered in 2020 than in 2016.

Many of them were suburban voters, especially women and young people.

One social issue that appears to have worked for Democrats in some key statewide races in 2016 is the issue of abortion, where Trump and his core staunchly oppose while Democrats support human rights. ‘abortion.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling reversing an earlier decision and making legalizing abortion a state matter and it is now banned in 14 Republican-dominated states, but according to a poll by Pew Research l last year, 61 percent of Americans were against a ban on abortion, while only 37 percent wanted a ban.

Besides Trump’s antics in claiming he won in 2020, his supporters’ attack on Congress in January 2021, legal entanglements and his haphazard rhetoric, the abortion issue is creating unease for many Republicans who fear that it will put off moderates, both within the party and among independents.

Many of Trump’s hand-picked proxies lost the 2022 midterm elections, costing Republicans control of the Senate.

Several Republican billionaire mega-donors have said they will not fund Trump’s campaign.

DeSantis, the main challenger for the Republican nomination but who has not announced his race, is ideologically close to Trump but without his baggage and a strong performance in the 2022 election.

Yet his ideology may put off some moderates.

Nikki Haley, the first Native American to serve in the U.S. cabinet and former governor of South Carolina, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who announced their candidacy, took a moderate stance on social issues and suggested limited restrictions on abortion.

But they are in the lower single digits in party polls.

The Democrats’ favorite Republican nominee is Trump, whom they vehemently hate but believe would be easiest for Biden to defeat.

Given Biden’s low ratings, age and stumbles, a less crowded Republican might be a stronger challenger.

Pro-Democratic media is campaigning against DeSantis to stop his rise.

Ultimately, it may come down to what’s colloquially known as a “clothespin election,” the imagery of voters in primaries and general elections putting a clothespin on their noses to avoid the stench when ‘they vote for a candidate they find obnoxious, but think it’s the lesser of two evils or because of party loyalty.

