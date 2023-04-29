BBC president, close to Boris Johnson, forced to resign





Richard Sharp, Chairman of the BBC Supervisory Board, in the British Parliament, February 7, 2023. DOCUMENT / AFP The Great Cleanup after Elder Boris Johnson continues in the UK. On Friday April 28, Richard Sharp, the chairman of the BBC’s supervisory board, was forced to resign after the publication of a report denouncing his rlediddler in a loan granted to the former British prime minister. The case dates back to December 2020. At the time, Mr. Johnson needed personal money. Mr. Sharp, one of his relatives, and also a former banker at Goldman Sachs, suggested to the Secretary General of Downing Street to introduce him to one of his friends, who could possibly facilitate the loan. The Prime Minister will indeed end up borrowing in this way 800,000 pounds sterling (910,000 euros, according to the current rate), from a source which remains unknown. At the same time, Mr. Sharp is running for chairman of the BBC’s Supervisory Board, but fails to say what help he has provided in the matter. In February 2021, he gets the job. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers In the United Kingdom, the conservatives embroiled in a series of scandals Since Sunday time revealed this strange financial affair, prompting the commissioner responsible for overseeing public appointments, Adam Heppinstall, to open an investigation. Its conclusions, published on Friday, speak of the perception of a potential conflict of interest. There may be a risk that Mr Sharp will not be seen as independent of the former Prime Ministerhe adds. Having failed to reveal his role as matchmaker, Mr. Sharp violates the appointments code of conduct. Climate of distrust The conclusions of the report are not extremely harsh. Mr. Heppinstall specifies that he draws no conclusion as to the reality of the conflict of interest: I don’t judge independence [de M. Sharp] this post. In his letter of resignation, Mr. Sharp does not fail to defend himself: I have always said that this violation [du code de conduite] was unintentional and inconsequential. But the president of the BBC was also forced to resign because of the climate of mistrust that opened up against him within the Corporation. Officially, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board is not in charge of editorial issues, which fall to the Chief Executive Officer. But Mr. Sharp was seen as the emissary of Mr. Johnson and of a government that wanted to rein in a BBC seen as too anti-Brexit and too left-wing. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers The BBC, a hundred years and torments Under his presidency, the managing director, Tim Davie, has indeed strongly insisted on the absolute neutrality required of his journalists, at the risk of muzzling critics. Moreover, since 2010 and the arrival of the Conservatives in power, the BBC has suffered numerous budget cuts: its budget has been reduced, in real value, by 25%. A redundancy plan is currently underway. You have 8.65% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

