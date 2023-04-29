Erdogan returns from a three-day campaign absence due to illness | News





Turkey’s president speaks at an Istanbul aviation festival after recovering ahead of key elections on May 14.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared in public for the first time in three days after a stomach infection kept him out of the campaign trail ahead of key presidential and parliamentary polls on May 14. Smiling and wearing a red windbreaker, the 69-year-old took to the stage at an Istanbul Aviation Festival and threw flowers to flag-waving supporters. He arrived at the event on Saturday with his close ally Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Both countries have fought wars using Turkish combat drones, which will feature prominently at the weekend’s aviation event. Erdogan has been low-key since falling ill on live TV on Tuesday night. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Erdogan suffered from gastroenteritis. The digestive problem is easily treated and usually disappears within a few days. However, it has disrupted Erdogan’s attempts to gain momentum as Turkey’s most important election in generations approaches in about two weeks. Erdogan looked healthy addressing the crowd with a microphone in hand, describing the government’s efforts to help the victims of a violent earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people . But he refrained from talking about his absence or the health scare. Polls show Kilicdaroglu in the lead Erdogan’s illness came at one of the most vulnerable times in his two-decade rule. Most polls show Erdogan slightly behind the candidate of the main opposition alliances, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Control of parliament by its conservative parties through an alliance with the ultra-nationalist group Nationalist Movement Party is also under threat. Kilicdaroglu formed the kind of broad-based coalition that Erdogan had mastered in crafting over 20 years. The opposition alliance includes some of Erdogan’s former allies, liberals, conservatives and nationalists. The pro-Kurdish Turkish party has also announced its support for Kilicdaroglu although it is not officially part of the opposition alliance. Erdogan had appeared in five cities for his campaign for two days before falling ill on late night television. He attempted to compensate by appearing at events via video link. The president recently decided not to play music during his appearances out of respect for the victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that ripped through swaths of southeastern Turkey. Instead, he focused on listing his accomplishments, including building millions of new homes, and his efforts to resurrect Turkey’s military might.

