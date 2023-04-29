What happened this week in the Russian-Ukrainian war? Find the essential news and analyzes | Ukraine

Each week, we round up the must-read for our coverage of the war in Ukraine, from news and features to analysis, visual guides and opinion.

Russia launches deadly wave of missile attacks

A heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile in Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine on April 28, 2023. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine/Reuters

Russia launched a wave of missile attacks in several of Ukraine’s biggest cities before dawn on Friday, killing a mother and young child in the port city of Dnipro, and three people in a high-rise building in the city Central Uman.

Air raid alarms were active across the country in the early hours of Friday morning, while explosions were heard in Kyiv and southern Mykolaiv was again targeted.

The attack came less than 24 hours after four cruise missiles, apparently launched from the sea, hit civilian buildings in the city, killing at least one person and abruptly ending nearly four months of relative calm. Emma Graham Harrison reports.

Xi Jinping to send Chinese delegation to Ukraine peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, the first since the invasion of Moscow. Photography: Daniel Leal/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a delegation to Ukraine to hold talks with all parties on resolving the conflict there, after his first phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, since Russia invaded in February 2022. According to Chinese state media, Xi made the offer in a Wednesday phone call with Zelenskiy and offered to help facilitate peace talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible. .

Xi also appeared to promise that China would remain neutral in the conflict, saying Beijing would not watch the fire from the other side, or add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit from it, according to CCTV. Zelenskiy described the phone call, which aides said lasted nearly an hour, as long and meaningful and said the two discussed possible cooperation to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The call may have been prompted by undiplomatic and factually erroneous comments made earlier in the week by a Chinese ambassador, Helena Davidson reported. Beijing has insisted on respecting the status of independent nations emerging from the USSR after the totally unacceptable remarks of the Chinese envoy to France questioning their sovereignty sparked outrage in EU capitals.

Is Russia spying on more or are more spies simply being caught?

The passport of Ludwig Gisch, who was arrested in Ljubljana last year on suspicion of being an undercover Russian spy. Photo: provided

Since Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine, hardly a week has gone by without news of Russian spies, agents or informants being unmasked somewhere in the world.

A security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin sentenced to 13 years in prison. An alleged mole within German intelligence suspected of passing information to Moscow. Nine people arrested in Poland accused of monitoring arms deliveries to Ukraine and planning acts of sabotage.

No Russian illegals had been publicly exposed in the West since 2011, but in the past year seven cases have come to light involving Norway, Brazil, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Greece, Shaun Walker reported this week.

Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church comes under scrutiny

Priests lead the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s Easter liturgy at the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Photo: Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

In the fortified Lavra Monastery, by the river in central Kiev, stand dozens of golden-domed churches linked by winding cobbled streets. Since the eviction notice, priests, monks and seminarians dressed in traditional black long Orthodox robes have been seen loading icons and furniture onto trucks.

The Ukrainian state investigation into the church invited by an undated video of devotees to Laura praying for Mother Russia sank his already dwindling reputation, Isobel Koshib reports. In wartime Ukraine, where at least 100 soldiers are injured or killed every day on the front lines, working with Russia is seen as the ultimate sin.

In an editorial, the Guardian writes that Mr Putin’s madness has made the prospect of a unified Ukrainian Orthodox Church, free from any affiliation with Moscow, much more likely.

Wagner convicts pardoned by Putin return to terrorize their hometowns

A photograph of Tsugri, the intellectually disabled man who was killed by a former Wagner convict. Photography: handout

He paced the central street of Tskhinvali on Monday, as he did most of the time, occasionally stopping to chat with passers-by. Locals knew the man, Soslan Valiyev, 38, as an idiosyncratic but popular fixture in Tskhinvali, the small capital of Georgia’s breakaway Russian-backed region of South Ossetia.

Tsugri, as Valiyev was affectionately known to everyone in town, had an intellectual disability. As long as I can remember Tskhinvali, Tsugri was always there, greeting cars as they entered the city with his big smile, said Alik Puhati, a journalist from South Ossetia.

The shock was therefore palpable in Tskhinvali when news broke that Tsugri had been killed that evening, Pjotr ​​Sauer reports. Heartbreaking video posted to Telegram channels showed a man chasing and kicking Tsugri moments before he stabbed him to death.

New Ukrainian positions near Kherson could signal a spring offensive

View of a mine danger sign in front of the Dnieper River, Kherson. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

The Ukrainian army has established positions on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River near the city of Kherson, according to the Institute for the Study of Warfare, citing Russian military bloggers: Emma Graham Harrison reports.

Infiltrating the area could be a first step in trying to dislodge Russian forces from the positions they use to shell and fire on Kherson. The constant attacks have prevented residents from returning to normal life months after Ukrainian troops liberated the town from occupation.

Ukrainian military incursions across the river could also mark the first timid steps towards launching a long-awaited spring offensive to reclaim more territory.

Brittney Griner on the management of Russian detention

Brittney Griner speaks at a Bring Our Families Home press conference in Phoenix, Arizona. Photography: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters for the first time since being held nearly 10 months in Russia on drug charges, WNBA star Brittney Griner had to take a moment to calm down after being asked about her resilience through the ordeal.

I’m no stranger to tough times, Griner said from the lobby of the Footprint Center, home of his new team, the Phoenix Mercury and NBA Phoenix Suns. Just dig deep. You are going to face adversities in life. It was a pretty big one. I just relied on my hard work to get by.

She said her abilities as an athlete helped her cope. I know it sounds so small, but dying in practice and just hard workouts, you find a way to just grind it down, just put your head down and keep going and keep going, she said.

Journalists who worked in Moscow demand the release of Evan Gershkovich

A banner in the stands of the Emirates Stadium in London in support of the American journalist of the Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich detained in Russia for espionage. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images/Reuters

More than 300 foreign correspondents who have worked in Moscow have written to the Russian government demanding the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter detained for espionage, saying his arrest sends a disturbing and dangerous signal about the attitude of the country. to independent media.

The 301 signatories of the letter include BBC Orla Guerin; former New York Times reporter Bill Keller; John Kampfner, executive director of the Chatham House think tank; and David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker. Between them, the journalists worked for the media of the 22 different countries. The first signatory arrived in Moscow in 1964, while the most recent left in recent weeks.