PM Modi Jabs Siddaramaiah for seeking votes ‘in the name of the last election’ | India News





Vijayapura (K’taka), April 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying the Congress leader was seeking votes in the name of his retirement from active politics. He said the people of Karnataka would not choose a “tired and defeated” Congress but a BJP full of enthusiasm. “A Congress leader is looking for votes in the name of retirement. His biggest poll is, ‘This is my last election. Give me a chance. What a pathetic state they’ve gotten to!’ Modi said during a campaign rally in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura. The Prime Minister’s mockery was aimed at Siddaramaiah, 75, who recently announced it would be his last election and would no longer take part in the polls. “I know the people of Karnataka will not choose a tired and defeated Congress but the bubbling BJP with enthusiasm,” Modi added. Also Read: In poll-linked Karnataka, PM Modi talks about ‘gifts’ he received from Congress He said there is a slogan of “Ee Baariya Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJPiya Sarkara” (This time the decision, a BJP government with majority) resonating from all corners of Karnataka. In an attempt to strike a chord and connect with Karnataka’s mainstream Lingayat community, which is a supporter of Vijayapura-born 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, Modi said his party follows the teachings of the poet-saint in toto . The Prime Minister said that the 2023 Assembly election in Karnataka, which will take place on May 10, is about state building over the next 25 years. “The BJP has a definite roadmap for the development of Karnataka. The Congress has no roadmap or enthusiasm,” Modi told the crowd. The ruling BJP is making every effort to return to power in this year’s state elections. The party faces a tough challenge from the opposition Congress. The vote will take place on May 10 and the vote count will take place on May 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/karnataka-assembly-election-pm-narendra-modi-jabs-siddaramaiah-for-seeking-votes-in-name-of-last-election-2600790.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos