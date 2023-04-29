Trump dodges another question about backing a nationwide abortion ban





Former President Donald Trump skirted another question Thursday about whether he would sign a 15-week nationwide abortion ban if he were to return to office for a second term in 2025.

Speaking to New Hampshire station WMUR, the Republican candidate said his administration would “review” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed ban.

“We were looking at a lot of different options. We sent him back to the United States. We did the Roe v. Wade case, which they’ve been trying to do for 50 years,” Trump said, adding that he had named “amazing judges and federal judges.

He said “everyone [would be] very satisfied” with his decision on the controversial issue.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump was asked if that statement meant nationally.

“I think you have to do it well on a certain level. It can be on different levels, but we were going to do it,” he added. “I know the problem very well. I think I know the problem better than anyone, and we will deal with it.”

Trump had given a similar response to the question posed by the Associated Press in March, although he had previously referred to himself as “the most pro-life president in American history.”

Trump’s campaign had issued a statement suggesting he supported resolving the issue of abortion access at the state level, drawing harsh rebukes from pro-life activists.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America, introduces Nikki Haley, former Ambassador to the United Nations, right, at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America headquarters in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Al Draco/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court referred the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate,” Majorie Dannenfelser, who leads the socially conservative Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America organization, said in a statement.

She had also claimed that “life is about human rights, not states’ rights” and that “no one has a pass”.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Dannenfelser said she spoke with most potential GOP estate members and believed they would all pass a federal ban. The pro-life group said it will not support any White House candidate who does not support at least a 15-week federal abortion ban.

Several Republican presidential candidates have been pressed on the issue in recent weeks and all Republicans in the 2024 presidential race or heading into the race have supported state bans. Most were more cautious about a national ban.

Speaking to evangelicals in Iowa, Trump was applauded as he noted he was the first president to attend the annual March for Life rally.

“These judges won a historic victory for the protection of innocent lives. No one thought this would happen,” Trump said of overturning the historic Roe v. Wade last year, appearing via video at an Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition rally. “They thought it would be another 50 years. Because the Republicans had been trying to do this for exactly that amount of time, 50 years.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

