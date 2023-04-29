Enough is Enough: Imran Khan to announce roadmap after police raid at Pervaiz Elahis House





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Saturday strongly condemned the police action against party chairman Pervaiz Elahi, saying it was an illegal raid carried out by the police at Elahi’s home without taking into account the presence of women and family members.

“Strongly condemn the illegal raid on the house of Pervez Elahis with no respect for the women and family members present,” PTI chief Imran Khan tweeted after midnight on Saturday.

Speaking to social media blogging site, Twitter, Imran Khan claimed that the Constitution, Supreme Court verdicts and people’s basic rights are not being respected and the law of the jungle is being imposed in Pakistan.

Khan announced he would present a roadmap to the nation later on Saturday on how to resist the “destruction” of Pakistan’s constitution and democracy.

It is worth mentioning that a team from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) along with a large contingent of Punjab Police raided the home of the former Chief Minister of Punjab and President of Pakistan on Friday evening. Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pervaiz Elahi, located at Zahoor Elahi Road. in Lahore.

The raid was carried out despite the fact that Elahi had obtained court bond in the case on the same day. At least 25 people, including servants working in the former Punjab chief minister’s house, were arrested by police in the raid.

The eight-hour police action came to a halt after the chief executive of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene with the police contingent.

The ACE team along with police contingents led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town raided the house of Pervaiz Elahis in Lahore. A large number of experienced lawyers were present at the PTI President’s home at the time of the raid.

Police entered the house after jumping walls and a police armored personnel carrier (APC) destroyed the main door to the residence. .

