Trump hugging riot suspect shows he’s a ‘proud insurgent’: Kirschner





Former President Donald Trump flaunted his “proud insurgent” status by hugging a convicted rioter on Jan. 6, according to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Trump hugged Micki Larson-Olson, who was sentenced to 180 days in jail last year after being found guilty of resisting police orders during the US Capitol siege, during a campaign stop in Manchester on Thursday, according to the Washington Post.

The ex-president has repeatedly praised the January 6 rioters, who have been largely fueled by his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen’ from him, in the years since his departure from office. He suggested “full pardons” could be granted to the rioters if his 2024 bid to return to the White House is successful.

“Listen, hang in there,” Trump reportedly told Larson-Olson when they met Thursday. “You guys are fine.”

Former President Donald Trump is pictured raising his fist in the air during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner has accused Trump of being a “proud insurgent” after the former president allegedly hugged a convicted rioter on Jan. 6 during his visit to Granite State. Spencer Platt

Larson-Olson gushed and said, “I can’t tell you what that meant to me,” after Trump signed a backpack she brought to Capitol Hill, the Post reported. The former president reportedly lamented that the rioter had “lived too long” but insisted she would “end up being happy”.

Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic and part-time legal analyst for MSNBC, said on the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Friday that the swap was proof that Trump violated federal law.

“Donald Trump is not just an insurgent – he is a proud, unrepentant and shameless insurgent,” Kirschner said, before citing a federal law that imposes a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a ban to exercise a public function for anyone who incites, engages or “provides aid or comfort” to a rebellion or insurrection.

“Donald Trump brings aid and comfort to the insurgency and the insurgents,” Kirschner added. “He celebrates them and their accomplishments on January 6. He congratulates them, he promises to forgive them.”

Kirschner went on to say that Trump “remains an insurgent and must be held accountable.”

Newsweek has emailed Trump’s office for comment.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung previously denounced Kirschner in a statement to Newsweek, saying the legal analyst was “a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dodgy legal analysis” who was “rejected by the legal community as a whole”.

On Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Justice Department, a Larson-Olson wearing the Captain America costume swore at police and accused them of being “traitors” as they participated in the riot at the Capitol. Six officers were forced to “physically take her away” as she “yelled at them and fought them”.

Larson-Olson told NBC News on Friday that she sees Trump as ‘the real president’ and said her ‘only regret’ was that she wasn’t ‘stronger’ so she could have resisted officers longer .

She also called for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence and “all” members of Congress who voted to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

“The punishment for treason is death, according to the Constitution,” Larson-Olson said, while adding that she “would like a front seat of Mike Pence executed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-hugging-riot-suspect-shows-hes-proud-insurrectionist-kirschner-1797468 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos