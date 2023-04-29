And finally Xi Jinping and Zelensky took the floor

This week saw one of the most important diplomatic moments since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began: the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping. A phone call that marks a turning point in the extreme polarization that the Russian invasion has generated within the international community. The mutual desire to deepen bilateral relations between the People’s Republic of China and Ukraine has resulted in a detente between Europe and Asia in many respects.

The conversation sends a warning message to the Kremlin and to those who believe that Russia and China are a bloc

After the whole campaign of dehumanization promoted by Russia against the Ukrainian government, where it is claimed that the Russian army is fighting the Nazis and that Moscow is protecting itself from the West and the NATO armies who want to destroy the Russian people , the phone call between the Chinese and Ukrainian governments send a warning message to the Kremlin. And also for those who believe that Beijing is there to support Putin, as if Russia and China form the same bloc. This conversation shows that is not the case. Despite rumors that the government in Beijing allows Chinese companies to export weapons to Russia, Zelensky’s tone has been cordial with the communist government.

It is important to emphasize this cordiality. Zelensky has become one of the most important figures in the Western world, and his gestures are scrupulously analyzed with a magnifying glass. No one doubts that Ukraine will end up in the European Union and NATO, and the will of the Ukrainian government is clear and manifest, as is that of the bloc of countries which are applying for membership of the Atlantic Alliance, and also in the EU. Therefore, in the long term, we must consider the relations between Beijing and Kyiv as those of a future member state of the EU and NATO. There will be no neutrality clause on the table as there was with the Soviet withdrawal from Austria. China is aware of this.

We must have on the table two important facts that condition China’s role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. First of all, the People’s Republic has many investments in Russia, and the fact that its economy is wrecked, or that the sanctions isolate it, is a fact that jeopardizes Chinese economic stability. Second, no state wants there to be social problems in the neighboring country.

Sanctions against the Russian economy have their effects in the devaluation of the rouble, and various central European republics are preparing this year for a partial fall in their economy due to the contraction of the Russian economy, such as Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. These are facts that put China in check.

To know and understand the gestures of China, we must review its history. When Nixon there Mao met in person in 1972, the Chinese leader’s first words were our old friend, Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek, does not approve of this, according to what the American president later recounted. And I think the same expression also cropped up here, referring to Vladimir Poutinebut we will know it only in many years, in memories.

After the declarations of the Chinese ambassador in France calling into question the principles of Chinese diplomacy since the Bandung Conference of 1955and the subsequent correction of the Foreign Ministry, which said that these words of the ambassador were wrong and that China remains firm in its principles, the in-depth appeal closed one stage and began another.

If all that has been pointed out in the press releases of the two ministries is confirmed, and if the diplomatic relationship between Ukraine and China wants to go further, we must be attentive to the appointment of the Ukrainian ambassador to Beijing, as well as its gestures. And the Chinese envoy to Ukraine, and his gestures. Despite the European Union viewing China as an economic and strategic rival, ties between the two continue to be promoted. And more and more progress is being made towards European autonomy as such, even if, as the Polish Prime Minister rightly points out, Mateusz Morawieckicurrently the dream of the French president, Emmanuel MacronA Europe away from the United States is just that, a dream, because there is no European capability just to stop the Russian threat.

China is diplomatically undogmatic and always looks out for its own interests

Chinese diplomacy is slow and the call between Zelensky and Xi took place this week. It will be interesting to see if there are more calls between the two, especially when even the United States is happy with the content and the open space for dialogue between Beijing and Kyiv. What is clear is that there is a Chinese commitment to Ukraine and a Chinese commitment to Russia. Let us remember that China is not diplomatically dogmatic and has always looked out for its own interests, like any other state. In the same way that India buys Russian oil at the price set by the sanctions, and at the same time, despite criticism, respects them so that the Chinese economy is not harmed. We will see.

Guillem Scholarships He is a doctoral student in law, holder of a master’s degree in security, a specialist in conflicts, public security and the theory of the state. You can read his articles here at www.elindependiente.com