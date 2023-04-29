Fact check: Trump’s own campaign can’t find evidence of his immigration history in ‘psychiatric institutions’





Washington CNN—

On at least three occasions in the past two months, former President Donald Trump has claimed that the leaders of unnamed South American countries are deliberately emptying their insane asylums and mental institutions to send patients to the United States as than migrants.

In each version of the dramatic story, Trump claimed to have recently read the story of a doctor at a South American mental institution who said he was busy but had no more work to do. as all of his patients have been discharged to the United States.

In a mid-April speech to the National Rifle Association, Trump said: I read a story not long ago where a man who cares for a large number of people in a mental institution from a country in South America, a doctor, looked like a great man in fact he says he has nothing more to do. He worked 24 hours a day. He said, “All of our patients have been released to the United States of America.

Trump added more color to the story in a Thursday campaign speech in New Hampshire: There was a story about a psychologist recently. Or psychiatrist. But a psychologist. Who worked in psychiatric wards in South America. And he said, I worked 24 hours a day a good man, he worked 24 hours a day taking care of very mentally ill people. And he was sitting there reading a newspaper and they asked him, what was he doing? He said, I have no more work. The people were all released in the United States. Can you believe? That’s what we were doing.

But Trump gave listeners no reason to believe him on this.

Facts first: The Trump campaign was unable to come up with any evidence that there was a news story about a doctor who is no longer busy at a South American psychiatric facility and the campaign does not also provided no evidence that South American countries are emptying mental health facilities somehow sending patients to the United States. Representatives from two anti-immigration organizations told us they had heard nothing to back up Trump’s story, as did three experts from pro-immigration organizations. CNN’s own research turned up no evidence. The FactCheck.org website also found nothing.

It is extremely difficult to definitively prove that a news article about an unnamed mental institution in an unnamed country does not exist, so, for the sake of caution, we will not state with certainty that the Trump story is a manufacturing and we will update this article if anyone provides late proof. At the very least, however, people should treat his story with a great deal of skepticism.

How we searched for proof of the Trump story

CNN conducted a broad search for any evidence of Trump’s story.

We first contacted Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung to ask for evidence. In response, Cheung sent us links to news articles that weren’t evidence. These articles did not mention anything about the draining of South American mental health facilities under President Joe Biden, nor did they include a quote from a doctor at such a facility.

Cheung cited a report that the late Cuban despot Fidel Castro included mental health patients in the 1980 Mariel boat lift (they made up a small percentage of those involved in the boat lift), but that was 43 years ago; Trump’s stories have all been present tense assertions about events believed to have occurred during Bidens’ presidency. And Cheung pointed to a 2022 article from the right-wing Breitbart News website about Venezuela supposedly freeing criminals from prison to become migrants. Breitbart’s vague and unverified claim did not mention mental health facilities or doctors at all.

We then contacted a pro-Trump super PAC to request evidence of Trump’s mental institution story, but a spokesperson did not respond. We then turned to two groups that advocate for reduced immigration, the Center for Immigration Studies and the American Federation for Immigration Reform, who would be good candidates to be aware of such proofs. The Mark Krikorian Centers and Ira Mehlman Federations also noted the 1980 boat lift from Cuba, but said they had seen nothing to support Trump’s claims about the present.

Three experts from pro-immigration organizations, Migration Policy Institute President Andrew Selee, American Immigration Council Policy Director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, and Washington Office on Latin America Director for Monitoring the defense, Adam Isacson, also said they saw nothing to support Trump’s claims. And our own search of online search engines and a database of news articles turned up nothing.

As a last resort, we posted quotes from Trump on Twitter and invited the public to try to find support for them. More than 30 hours later, no one had.

