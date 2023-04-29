Erdoan slams opposition to pro-PKK alliance in CHP stronghold





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan attended a meeting in Izmir on Saturday, saying the turnout was magnificent both at the rally and at the Teknofest technology festival in Istanbul which he attended earlier the same day as election day for Trkiye draws near. to big steps. At the rally in Izmir’s Gndodu Square, Erdoan said he returned to the events in person after resting and participating in programs via video link from Ankara in recent days on the advice of his doctors. “We were with 360,000 people in Istanbul Yeilky today,” Erdoan said. “There was a magnificent turnout. The young people know very well who to walk with, where and how.” Erdoan said they came to Izmir right after the event in Istanbul. The Republican People’s Party (CHP) and its candidate Kemal Kldarolu, incumbent President Erdoan’s main rival for the May 14 elections, were at the center of Erdoan’s speech. “(For 21 years) we were not afraid of the threats of guardianship, we were not afraid of the attacks of the terrorist organizations. We did not go to meet the terrorist organizations, with their extensions in parliament, like (Kldarolu),” Erdoan said, pointing to the pro-PKK People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and its support for Kldarolu. A senior CHP official from Kldarolu recently confessed to Kldarolu’s collaboration with the HDP, thus by association with the PKK, which maintains a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq from where it designs and launches attacks against Trkiye , as well as to nearby towns and cities. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization in the United States, the European Union and in Trkiye. It has waged a bloody terrorist campaign against the country for four decades, attacking security personnel and civilians and massacring more than 40,000 people since 1984. “What did Mr. Kemal meet with Qandil’s representatives in parliament behind closed doors? Explain. Is such a person suitable for Izmir?” Erdoan, recalled Kldarolu’s remarks “Izmir deserves better”. He highlighted the city’s struggle with rains and floods due to its infrastructure. “Izmir Metropolitan Municipality is in your hands. What happens to Izmir every time it rains?” Erdoan noted the many projects and investments that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government has brought to Izmir. “How many hours did it take to get from Istanbul to Izmir? 7.5 hours. Now it’s 3 hours and 15 minutes,” Erdoan said. “We were the ones who opened these routes… What was our first job? We thought, ‘This airport is not suitable for Izmir.’ “Who built Menderes airport in Izmir? Mr. Kemal, where were you? We did it. Because it suited Izmir. “There were problems with the stadiums in Izmir. Did we build the stadiums? Did we mobilize the young people with these stadiums? We did everything, we are still doing it, we will do it,” Erdoan said. “We did the right thing, Mr. Kemal. You couldn’t save Izmir from garbage, mud and pits.” Erdoan noted that the multi-role amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu Trkiye, the long-awaited largest warship and first aircraft carrier, and the world’s first ship with an air wing composed mainly of unmanned aircraft, would be in Izmir for a week on the final leg of his Trkiye tour. “TCG Anadolu is coming to Alsancak port… Don’t forget to take a ride, you can’t always get that opportunity. We booked last week here. We said, ‘Let’s do the final here.'”

Sabah’s daily newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/elections/erdogan-slams-opposition-for-pro-pkk-alliance-in-chp-stronghold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos