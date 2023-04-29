Special counsel subpoenas firm hired by Trump campaign that found voter fraud allegations false





Washington — A Rhode Island software company mandated by Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign to investigate allegations of voter fraud was subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith earlier this year, according to the founder of the business.

Ken Block – a software engineer and politician who once ran for state governor – confirmed that his company, Simpatico Software Systems, had been hired by the Trump campaign and discovered that more than a dozen allegations of voter fraud presented to him by the campaign were false.

The existence of the subpoena and Block’s firm’s election findings were first reported by The Washington Post.

The data was shared with the special counsel, who is investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Block said.

Block says he founded Simpatico, a software engineering company, 20 years ago. He designs computers for large corporations across the country and has also been hired to conduct public searches of registered voters to determine if deceased persons are still registered to vote and if ballots were cast. on their behalf.

The day after the 2020 presidential election, a Trump campaign attorney hired Simpatico to both “attempt to validate some pretty wild allegations of voter fraud” and analyze data from voters across the country collected by the National Committee. Republican, Block said.

He declined to provide further details about his work with the Trump campaign or his interaction with federal investigators due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. However, generally he said: “The claims I am dealing with are the claims that are backed by data. None of these claims yielded anything close to fraud that could change an election. ”

“I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a credible report of massive voter fraud,” Block said Friday in an interview with CBS News, explaining that the data he reviewed revealed no substantial evidence of fraud that could have changed. the result. of an election.

And regarding more than a dozen cases of voter fraud alleged by the campaign, Block said, “Every fraud allegation I was asked to investigate was false.”

When approached by federal investigators earlier this year who asked to speak to an attorney for Simpatico, the Rhode Islander said he responded, “I’m an accountant, janitor, and legal. How can I tell you help?” and soon after, he fully complied with Smith’s office subpoena.

During an interview with the House Select Committee which investigated the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill last year, a Trump campaign lawyer confirmed that Simpatico had been hired to try to “verify some of the information received on categories of voter fraud,” according to a transcript of the interview released by the committee.

“It’s very difficult within the timelines of an election to be able to confirm at a level that would stand up to judicial scrutiny whether or not someone voted twice or whether or not someone was dead when they voted. It there are issues with the data, and it’s hard to say with a high degree of certainty that certain things are verifiable,” testified attorney Alex Cannon.

Asked by committee staff about Simpatico’s findings, Cannon told investigators the information was confidential, the publicly available transcript showed.

Block is a registered Republican who, after founding the Moderate Party in Rhode Island, ran in the state’s GOP primary for governor in 2014. During the gubernatorial campaign, he was criticized for revealing that he had already voted for Barack Obama and therefore did not reveal who he had voted for in the 2020 presidential election.

“This is private information,” he said Friday.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment, but told the Washington Post in its initial report, “This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt. against President Trump, concocted to try to prevent the American people from sending him back to the White House.”

Smith and his team of investigators have convened numerous grand juries in recent months to investigate efforts to overthrow the Biden presidency. Former Vice President Mike Pence testified for about seven hours on Thursday, after an appeals court rejected Trump’s attempts to assert executive privilege over his testimony.

Other Trump aides and allies, including former national security adviser Robert O’Brien and White House adviser Stephen Miller, have been spotted in recent months at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., where the grand juries meet weekly.

And last year, the special counsel subpoenaed election officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for communications with Trump, his campaign and several attorneys and allies associated with his 2020 presidential campaign, sources confirmed. state officials.

Beyond the special counsel’s investigation, Block hopes his analysis of election data will lead to “meaningful, non-partisan change.” He is now working to highlight inconsistencies in state laws regarding votes legally cast by individuals by mail who then die before Election Day.

“The voter experience is dramatically different depending on where they live,” Block said. “The voter experience should be largely the same and it isn’t.”

