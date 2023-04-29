Prime Minister Modi holds mega roadshow in Bangalore





Ending a busy day of election campaigns for the BJP in Karnataka, which is linked to the polls, after back-to-back rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a mega roadshow in North Bengaluru on Saturday, drawing a huge response of a huge crowd. Modi, who traveled to the city from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka around 5 p.m. after speaking at his third public meeting in the state, got into a specially designed vehicle. Sporting a saffron cap, Modi was flanked by Bangalore North MP DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC C Narayanaswamy. Large numbers of people crowded on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister and showered him with flowers. BJP flags, swags and posters dotted the road and a group of performers performed ‘Dollu Kunita’, a popular drum dance, en route to the roadshow. The 5.3 kilometer long roadshow will pass through various locations in North Bengaluru including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction till Sumanahalli. Rumbling of traffic was observed due to the roadshow. Police had issued traffic advisories to people asking them to avoid certain roads through which the Prime Minister’s convoy would pass. Elaborate security arrangements were made along the route from which Modi would exit his roadshow. Modi flew from Delhi on Saturday and reached Bidar in the morning. He spoke at public meetings in Humnabad in Bidar, district capital in Vijayapura and Kudachi in Belagavi district. The Prime Minister will stay overnight in Bangalore on Saturday and leave Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the headquarters town of Kolar district, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district. It will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before heading back to Delhi. Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. Also read:Mann ki Baat 100th episode: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulates Prime Minister Modi

