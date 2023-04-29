Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

WashingtonIt is very likely that next year Americans will have to choose between a 78-year-old man, Donald Trump, and an 81-year-old man, Joe Biden, to lead a party whose average age is 39. exception: from tribal societies, through ancient Greece, to the present day, old age and masculinity have been associated with wisdom, prudence, precocity and judgment, qualities that identify with a good leader. nor is it a territorial exception: Xi Jinping is 69 years old and has proclaimed himself life president of China, Vladmir Putin presides over Russia at 70, Narendra Modi governs India at 72 and Lula da Silva, in Brazil, at 77 years old.

In most countries of the world, the highest leader is a man and significantly higher than the population average. It happens in democratic and authoritarian nations, large and small, rich and poor. In a world as changing and unpredictable as the present, in which technology has radically transformed decision-making and political communication, why are older people still trusted? Why do young leaders, despite their promise to regenerate politics, fail to impose themselves in most societies?

Top executives, by age

“People tend to associate age with experience gained over time and more lived situations, and this is especially true in politics,” says Alisson Prasch, PhD in political science from the University of Wisconsin. “People are assumed to have great qualities such as stability, reliability and leadership based on experience. Conversely, young leaders often embody innovation, audacity, energy and enthusiasm. remarks, and illustrates it with the former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi: at 83 years old, “she gained the image of unlimited energy and very quickly”.

Toni Aira, doctor and professor of the master’s degree in political communication at the UPF-BSM, agrees: “There is a point of love for old rockers, we saw it these days in Barcelona with Bruce Springsteen. There’s a point of love for gray hair, experience and maturity towards people who are part of the emotional legacy of a certain historical moment.”

“In Western society, youth is increasingly valued as a virtue, and we even use pejorative concepts, like boomer, to point to other generations. “I hope that, in this context, the old rulers will eventually triumph,” Aira reflects. He attributes part of the explanation to a generational issue. According to him, the new policy curbed the fast consumption habits of new generations, and simplified the messages, which undermined the credibility of the speakers: “Now the messages must be so fast, so simple, so direct, so passed through the filter of entertainment and networks, that they end up generating a series of messages that are too soft and predictable. direction”.

If he does not want to generalize, “this type of leadership, capable of defending one thing and then the opposite, abounds in the youngest layers of politics, a fact that depicts a social reality”, specifies the professor. Faced with this reality, “politicians with whiter hair, with more accumulated experience, are generally a refuge. They are a kind of bet on the lesser evil, a safe bet”.

There is no medical evidence that age prevents a politician from communicating with society, and no longer from governing. On the contrary, aging and associated diseases can be debilitating. Gerontologist Steven Austad, from the University of Alabama, assures the BBC that today “we are much healthier than before”, which means that older people “keep building new records”. In this sense, “an 86-year-old today has nothing to do with an octogenarian of 50 years ago. In the past, there have been leaders who have reached this age, due to the prospects , they have improved a lot.”

Old women in power are an exception

There is also no evidence that a woman’s exercise of power is worse or better than a man’s, in case you wanted to do a statistic, the sample would be very small: less than a third of the 193 member states of the UN have already had a woman as their leader. Currently, only 13 states are governed by womenand in 9 of those 13, it is the first time a woman has held the position.

Moreover, when they are mandated, the average age is five years younger to that of men: it is difficult to find examples like those of Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who at 75 is the oldest woman in power (10 years ahead of the second). On the other hand, of the 13 women who exercise power in the countries of the United Nations, five are in their forties, like Georgia Meloni in Italy or Mette Frederiksen in Denmark, and one is younger: Sanna Marin, 37, who at 34 he came to the government of Finland.

The profile of the elderly man in leadership positions is not exclusive to political power, but is extrapolated to all strata of society. For example, women occupy only 26% of management positions in companies in the S&P 500, the stock market index that includes the 500 most important companies in the United States, according to a study by the University of Buffalo.

“Society stereotypes the role of women as sensitive, and someone identified with this trait is less likely to be seen as a leader,” says Emily Grijalva, one of the study’s authors. “Interestingly, these are the same characteristics that make leaders effective.”

In recent decades, there has been progress in this aspect, and there are more and more women leading entire countries, although they remain an exception. In 1990, only ten countries had had a woman in power, and thirty-three years later, there are already 59. However, more than 18 countries have never been governed simultaneously by a woman.

Older and more masculine, more authoritarian?

“They say the older you get, the more conservative you become. B, I don’t,” says Bernie Sanders in the first sentence of his new book, It’s okay to be mad at capitalism (this b being mad at capitalism). However, these steps that the organization Freedom House identifies itself as “not free” they tend to have older leaders (69, on average) than the “free” (58). Moreover, in each of them, the leaders are men.

This correlation, however, does not imply causation between old age and masculinity and authoritarianism, but finds part of the explanation in the methods used in dictatorships for crec succession. “Undemocratic countries tend to be ruled by oligarchies, groups that have spent many years consolidating that power,” Aira points out. And the leaders of democracies with few guarantees, like Putin in Russia or Erdogan in Turkey, “had to go through a series of preliminary stages where they camouflaged themselves as plausible democratic leaders, until they reached the zenith of their power at an advanced age”.