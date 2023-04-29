Gather Jokowi Volunteers, PDIP Secure Freedom Support for Ganjar Supporters





The PDI Perjuangan Special Office for Collaboration of Volunteers to Win Ganjar Pranowo organized a halalbihalal rally with voluntary bodies supporting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: PDI Perjuangan Special Office for Voluntary Cooperation to win Ganjar Pranowo

jpnn.comJAKARTA – PDI Perjuangan Special Desk for Collaboration of Volunteers to Win Ganjar Pranowo, organized a halalbihalal rally with volunteer bodies supporting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was done after Ganjar Pranowo’s presidential election was announced with the aim of consolidating the strength of community members who had expressed their support. Volunteer Office Coordinator Ahmad Basarah along with Deputy Coordinator Adian Napitupulu, Secretary Deddy Yevri Sitorus and Deputy Secretary Rizky Aprilia attended a friendly visit to a restaurant in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Saturday evening (4/29 ). Over a hundred leaders from the Jokowi Volunteer Organization were present at the meeting. Among them are TKR Jokowi-Ma’ruf, Front Ganjar Barisan (Barigade), Ganjar for Indonesia, Beta Indonesia, Steel Action, Brave Indonesia, SPGP, GSPI, ARG, Steel Bara, BMP, Jokowi’s House, Support Aja Ganjar, SekNas Jokowi, and Merah Putih Fatmawati for Ganjar. Basarah explained that the gathering was focused on the volunteer bodies that kept Jokowi’s government together. The objective is to build communication on the 2024 elections, where Ganjar will be the presidential candidate supported by the PDIP. “This friendly meeting aims to collect the aspirations, contributions, ideas, ideas of Jokowi support volunteers, so that we can discover, unite hearts and minds, with the group of Jokowi volunteers who wish to jointly support Ganjar as RI President for the 2024-2029 period, Basarah said. During the meeting, the co-workers office task force explained where the team was.

