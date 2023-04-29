When actor Imran Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla when he was just 6 years old





Imran Khan played the younger version of Aamir Khan’s character in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

In a birthday post, Juhi Chawla shared a collage which included snaps of herself, Imran Khan and her childhood photo.

Juhi Chawla is among the Bollywood divas who ruled the hearts of many in the 1990s. Her promising performance in the 1988 tragic romantic drama Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir Khan was a stepping stone for the actress. She gained a lot of fame and even Salman Khan once sent a marriage proposal to her father. But did you know that Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor, Imran Khan, proposed to her at the age of 6?

Imran is keeping a low profile and has been away from the public eye for quite a while now. Last year, on Imran Khan’s birthday, several of his industry friends were present. But, Juhi Chawla’s sweet birthday post caught everyone’s attention. The veteran actress shared a photo collage which included snaps of herself, Imran and her younger self.

Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old! heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein Happy birthday to my youngest suitor ever A 100 trees for you Imran, she wrote in the caption of the tweet.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Juhi spoke about Imran. She stated, I am still auntyji for him. I have known him since he was six years old. He was a cute boy and I liked him very much. He used to call Aamir mamu and me auntyji on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak sets. He proposed to me once too, but I only told him that I’m an aunt to you.”

Even Imran has often revealed that he had a huge crush on Juhi from an early age.

Juhi Chawla made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video Hush Hush. The spy thriller also features Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles. On the other hand, Imran made his directorial debut with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018 and since then he has been on hiatus.

