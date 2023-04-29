Questions remain as BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over breach of rules

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak must now lead the task of replacing Mr. Sharp, but should that really be his decision? Anushka Asthana Reports

Richard Sharp has resigned as chairman of the bbcafter an investigation found he breached the governance code for public appointments.

An independent report, by lawyer Adam Heppinstall KC, examined Mr Sharp’s appointment to the influential role, after he helped facilitate a loan guarantee for the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The investigation found that Mr Sharp, a former Conservative Party donor, ‘did not disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest’ to a panel of interviewers, risking giving the impression that he had obtained the post because he had ‘helped’ Mr Johnson with a personal financial matter.

The lack of disclosure, the report concluded, created the risk that Mr Sharp, and indeed the BBC, could be seen as not fully independent of Downing Street.

Mr Johnson himself was conflicted in the process, according to former Public Appointments Commissioner Sir Peter Riddell, who also said questions remained over the loan he was given.



What prompted Richard Sharp’s resignation – and what will be the fallout? ITV News political correspondent Libby Wiener explains

Mr Sharp said on Friday he felt the issue had become a “distraction” from the company’s “good work” and confirmed he would step down at the end of June.

He maintained that any violation of the rules was “involuntary and not material”.

Sir Peter, who was public appointments commissioner when Mr Sharp took on the BBC role, said Mr Johnson’s role had not really been discussed enough as it fell outside the scope of the inquiry.

He (Mr. Johnson) himself was in conflict Should he have recused himself from the meeting since he knew that Richard Sharp had helped him with this loan? he told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

Big questions remain over the disputes involving Boris Johnson’s role and who gave him the loan, Sir Peter also wrote on Twitter.

The report on Mr. Sharp’s appointment was requested in January by shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell after it was revealed the BBC chairman had introduced his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson, to the Cabinet Office knowing he wanted to help the Prime Minister of the time to solve his financial problems.

This took place before Mr Sharp was recommended for the lead role by the BBC and later nominated by Mr Johnson in 2021.

Sir Peter also noted the curiously murky exchanges between Mr Sharp and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, and wondered whether the Cabinet Office should have informed colleagues in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport examining Mr. Sharp’s appointment of what was going on with private finance. .

In his resignation statement, Mr Sharp said: “Indeed, I have always maintained that the breach was involuntary and not material, which the facts [Mr Heppinstall] states justify. The Secretary of State has consulted the BBC’s Board of Directors who support this view.

“Nevertheless, I decided it was right to put the interests of the BBC first.

“I think this case could well be a distraction from the good work of the company, if I were to stay on until the end of my term.

“I have therefore this morning resigned as Chairman of the BBC to the Secretary of State and the Board.”

When questioned by MPs in FebruaryMr Sharp was told he had made ‘significant errors of judgement’ when acting as an intermediary for Mr Johnson’s loan.

A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp did not tell MPs his role in the swap, insisting he should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in the broadcaster.

Mr Sharp insisted he did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend to the Cabinet Office, which the report acknowledges saying he helped ‘to a very limited extent’ to make an introduction.

BBC Director General Tim Davie thanked Mr Sharp for his services and the “drive and intellect” he brought to the BBC.

“The goal for all of us at the BBC is to continue the hard work to ensure we deliver to the public, now and in the future,” he added.

“Did Mr. Sharp help you with your loan?” Boris Johnson is questioned by broadcasters as he leaves his London home ahead of the report’s publication

In a letter to Mr Sharp, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said he was held in ‘high regard’ by the BBC’s board, with his decision to step down signaling his ‘commitment’ to the public service. Mr. Frazer thanked Mr. Sharp for his service during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mrs Powell from Labour, who requested the investigationsaid Mr Sharp’s breach ‘has caused incalculable damage to the reputation of the BBC and seriously undermined its independence’.

“This comes after 13 years of Conservatives doing everything they could to defend themselves and their friends,” Ms Powell said, adding: “Rishi Sunak should urgently establish a truly independent and robust process to replace Sharp, to help restore some faith in the BBC after its government had so tarnished it.”

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker also commented on Mr Sharp’s resignation, tweeting: ‘The BBC chairman should not be chosen by the government of the day. Not now, never.’

The football pundit’s comment comes after he was temporarily removed from the air by the broadcaster, after posting a tweet criticizing government policy that reignited the row over the BBC’s impartiality.

He increased pressure over Mr Sharp, who was under investigation, to resign from the company amid increasing scrutiny for his alleged links to Downing Street.

“Prime Minister, why didn’t you fire him months ago? Reporters ask Rishi Sunak why he didn’t fire Richard Sharp when the information first came out

Speaking to ITV News, former BBC newsreader Simon McCoy asked: ‘Why has it taken so long?

He added: “He knew then what he knows now, which is that he was in breach, technically, of the terms of his appointment, so in that process he was absent from the action. during what has been a huge crisis for the BBC, sparked by Gary Lineker’s tweet, and he just wasn’t there at a time when a BBC president should have been.”

Mr Sharp’s resignation on Friday morning spared Mr Sunak the hassle of deciding whether to fire him or not, given that the prime minister is ultimately responsible for appointing the chairman of the BBC.

Speaking to broadcasters during his visit to Scotland, Mr Sunak said: “It’s about doing it right and in a professional way, and when concerns are raised it’s only right that there is a proper process. , an independent process, which we do not prejudge, we allow to continue, to establish the facts of what happened, to come to a conclusion.

“It happened, Richard Sharp quit, but it’s only right that we do these things properly and professionally. I think most people will think that’s the right thing to do.”

Mr Johnson declined to comment on the findings of the investigation.

