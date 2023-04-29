Trump and Fox News Have a New Point of Tension: Tucker Carlson





Tucker Carlson’s ouster from Fox News is the latest twist in what has become a roller-coaster relationship between the network and former President Donald Trump.

Signs of tension have been evident for months, with Trump complaining about the coverage Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 rival, received on the network. He often blames Fox’s parent company for having another Republican foe, former Chairman Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), on its board.

Now, Carlson’s departure is seen by some as a turning point.

Hours after news of Carlson’s exit broke on Monday, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, said Carlson leaving Fox “changes things permanently.”

“He’s one of the few voices in the Republican Party speaking out against the nonsense of GOP senators, governors and others,” the former president’s son said. “You know, a real opinion leader in conservatism.”

Fox is seen as a driving force in determining who will be the next GOP presidential nominee, and critical coverage of Trump in other Rupert Murdoch-owned media entities, such as the New York Post, has been seen as a sign of wavering support for Trump. Trump.

Carlson left the network a week after settling a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Trump and Carlson were both at the center of that lawsuit, which centered on false claims on Fox that Dominion voting machines played a role in the former president’s 2020 loss.

The text messages revealed as part of the discovery process were troublesome for Carlson and Fox. They showed that Murdoch, along with Carlson and other Fox hosts, doubted the arguments made by Trump and his allies about Dominion, even as the arguments played on Fox airwaves.

In some of the posts that became public, Carlson also criticized Trump, even saying he found Trump’s behavior “disgusting” and hated him “passionately.”

Sources close to the former president, however, say Trump and Carlson have since rebuilt their relationship.

“Trump and Tucker have never been closer,” a source familiar with the dynamic said. “Over the past year and a half, they’ve gotten much closer than they were in 2020.”

In a possible sign of this repairing relationship, Trump gave his first interview after being arraigned in Manhattan earlier this month at Carlson.

Trump, during an appearance on Newsmax just hours after Carlson and Fox parted ways, said he was “shocked” by the news, saying “he’s been great, especially over the last year or so, he’s been great to me,” and suggesting “maybe he left because he didn’t have his freedom, maybe he wants his freedom but I was surprised at that.

Prior to his exit from Fox, Carlson had also sought to put a shine on his relationship with Trump.

“Ah, let’s see. I spent four years defending his policies and I will defend them again tonight,” Carlson said in a radio interview late last month. “And actually, and I’m pretty straightforward, I’m uh I love Trump. Like, as a person, I think Trump is funny and insightful.

Tensions between Trump and Fox are not new.

As early as 2015, when he was first running for the GOP presidential nomination, Trump clashed with then-Fox host Meghan Kelly in a Republican debate.

Members of Trump’s team were furious with Fox on election night in 2020 for its decision to call Arizona for President Biden, a move that was seen by some critics as premature even though it ended up being correct.

The network stopped having Trump for interviews for an extended period following the Jan. 6, 2021 riots on Capitol Hill, when a mob of the former president’s supporters forced the evacuation of Congress.

Trump allies have sometimes fanned the flames.

During a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference this spring, former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon called Rupert Murdoch, the owner and chairman of Fox Corp. of “outsider”, claiming that the network “has disrespected Donald Trump for long enough. ”

“They don’t respect you, read the depositions,” Bannon shouted during his speech, alluding to revelations in court documents in the Dominion trial. “They have a fear, aversion and a contempt for you.”

Trump is unlikely to completely avoid Fox News, as evidenced by recent interviews with opinion leaders Sean Hannity and Mark Levin.

But the former president has never been shy about criticizing Fox, and the former president and his allies will be watching what happens next on the network and with Carlson.

“I think Trump is so tied to Fox in so many ways, and because Fox is a powerhouse in terms of agenda-setting power in the conservative movement, it’s hard to imagine his relationship with Fox changing so much. “said a Republican agent.

Fox will host the first GOP presidential debate in August, and there will be plenty of speculation about whether Trump — the Republican frontrunner — will attend.

Trump this week revived his threat to skip the proceedings.

Fox remains cable TV’s most-watched network, with popular shows like “The Five,” featuring a slew of pro-Trump commentary and a heated debate that landed it No. 1 in cable rankings several times. quarters in a row.

And despite a drop in its ratings at 8 p.m. this week after Carlson was ousted, its defenders expressed confidence in its ability to retain its outsized audience share, regardless of Trump, Carlson or any other figure. leading policy.

The Fox stars also made it clear that they weren’t worried about Bannon.

“We are stronger than ever. That Steve Bannon comes out and criticizes Fox…really? There’s a bunch of people who think they can run this network and they can’t,” said Brian Kilmeade, a longtime Fox host who filled Carlson’s old timeslot this week, during from a radio interview. “I don’t think we have to reduce our format to make Steve Bannon happy.”

