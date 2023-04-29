[Learn and implement the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era]The combination of learning and application promotes thematic education in a thorough and orderly way_Guangming.com

CCTV News(Information Dissemination): All localities have solidly carried out the theme of learning education and implementing the new era of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, focusing on the combination of learning and application, promoting learning with learning, considering inquiry and research as an important element. the content of thematic teaching and promoting the in-depth development of thematic teaching and the achievement of practical results.

Anhui insists that the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics of the New Era be the main political task, and adopts methods such as group learning, exchanges and seminars, and individual self-study to understand the science system in depth. , the essence and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era. Focusing on 8 aspects, including high-quality development and deepening technological innovation, list topics, study, compare, inspect and rectify while learning.

In the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s education on the topic of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Hubei has achieved multifaceted, hierarchical and comprehensive learning and training. At the same time, focus on science and technology innovation, rural revitalization, watershed governance, etc., use party innovation theory to study new situations and solve new problems, and use high-quality research and research to promote thematic education to be in-depth and sound.

Hainan has set up 11 mobile guidance groups to provide full-coverage guidance to the first batch of 134 units that provide subject-based education. In thematic education, Hainan has focused on accelerating the overall deepening of reform and opening up and building a free trade port, in-depth research of outstanding issues, and trained a series of research topics to promote the resolution of development problems through in-depth investigation and research.

Gansu began to thoroughly study and implement the education theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, held reading classes and special classes for the holidays, and conducted an in-depth theoretical study. At the same time, taking the “three strikes and three promotions” action as an important starting point, insisting on the emphasis on practice and the pursuit of practical results to promote each other, all departments combine their respective center work to refine research focus, promote problem solving, and translate thematic education achievements into high-quality development. Lively practice.

Sichuan focuses on studying and implementing the general requirements, goals, tasks and working methods of the new era of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, researches and formulates the implementation plan. implements the theme of education and refines the key research content into 14 aspects. At present, the theme education of the first batch of 148 units has been fully launched. Each unit focuses on problem orientation and combines topic education with core work promotion to ensure topic education achieves real results.

