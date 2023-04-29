Former Pakistani PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s granddaughter Fatima ties the knot in Karachi





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s granddaughter Fatima Bhutto got married in Karachi in a closed-door ceremony.

According to information shared by the bride’s brother, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the nikkah ceremony of Fatima, niece of Benazir Bhutto and daughter of Murtaza Bhutto, was held at the family residence at 70 Clifton in Karachi.

“On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I am very happy to share some good news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton,” Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tweeted.

“The ceremony took place in the presence of Fatima’s relatives in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our compatriots, we all thought it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly,” he added.

For the wedding, Fatima wore a white Anarkali suit which she paired with bangles and a silver maang tikka. Her husband, meanwhile, wore a white Pathani suit.

According to The Express Tribune, Fatima Bhutto was born on May 29, 1982. She has written several books, including a memoir titled “Songs of Blood and Sword,” which chronicles her family’s turbulent political history. She is also the author of the novel “The Shadow of the Crescent Moon”, which explores the life of the inhabitants of a small Pakistani town near the Afghan border.

Additionally, Fatima has also contributed articles and essays to various international publications such as The Guardian, The Financial Times and The New York Times.

His family has a significant imprint in the political history of Pakistan. While his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto served as the country’s prime minister, his aunt Benazir Bhutto also served as the country’s prime minister. The first was executed in 1979 after being overthrown in a military coup, while the second was assassinated on December 27, 2007.

However, according to The Express Tribune, Fatima Bhutto has remained largely out of the political spotlight, instead focusing on her career as a writer and activist and critical of the traditional political system in Pakistan. (With ANI inputs)

