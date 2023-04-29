Fed points finger at Trump-era pushback for SVB demise





April 28 (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Friday blamed the zeal for deregulation that occurred during the Trump era for contributing to the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, appearing to take a clear stand over an acrimonious political divide in Washington.

Amid the turmoil the Silicon Valley Bank implosion unleashed on the financial system last month, some Republicans and industry advocates have argued forcefully that a 2018 rollback in post-financial-crisis collateral won’t help. was not to blame.

But the Fed’s searing 100-page post mortem says bipartisan 2018 legislation loosened post-financial-crisis safeguards, undermining oversight by hampering the work of banking supervisors and encouraging the capital weakness that ultimately proved fatal to SVB.

Greg Baer, ​​president of the Bank Policy Institute, a lobby group, said the Fed blamed the 2018 changes when the results of its own review showed “fundamental errors in judgment made by its review teams.” .

According to the Fed, SVB management bears significant blame and bank examiners have also made serious missteps. The report, however, also singled out the Fed’s vice president in charge of oversight at the time, without naming him, for creating what he said was a weak and lax oversight culture that favored the inaction.

Randal Quarles, who was appointed to the Fed by President Donald Trump in 2017, oversaw Fed banking supervision until his resignation in 2021.

Quarles dismissed the report’s findings on his work, saying he cited “no evidence” that the Fed’s supervisory policy had gone astray during his tenure.

“Having acknowledged there was no evidence, the remainder of the 102-page report makes no effort to claim to find any,” Quarles said in a statement he shared with Reuters.

The Fed had no further comment on criticism of its report and actions.

Elsewhere, the report appears to be merely hardening long-held political positions. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee and led post-crisis reforms to curb excesses in the financial sector, said the report “clearly identifies” the 2018 legislation among the “major contributors” to the disappearance of SVB.

Patrick McHenry, the Republican chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, called the Fed report a “thinly veiled attempt” to justify positions like Warren’s.

In 2018, a significant number of Senate Democrats joined all Republicans in rolling back key provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms enacted after the global financial crisis. Among other things, the new law raised the threshold at which the most intensive supervision is required to $250 billion in assets, from $50 billion, a key point cited in the report.

According to the report, the reforms ultimately resulted in looser regulation and lower capital requirements at the wrong time.

“While tougher supervisory and regulatory requirements may not have prevented the company’s bankruptcy, they likely would have strengthened Silicon Valley Bank’s resilience,” the report said.

The collapse of SVB and Signature Bank last month left a $23 billion hole in a government fund for deposit insurance, which officials are set to recoup in special charges that are expected to weigh most heavily on the largest American banks.

It was unclear on Friday whether the Fed report made it more likely that lawmakers could ultimately undo the 2018 deregulation, with a tightly divided Congress consumed by a battle to raise the government’s borrowing limit to avoid a default on US sovereign debt in the coming months.

According to the report, the 2018 law caused the Fed to raise the threshold for monitoring large banks, i.e. those smaller than “globally systemically important banks”, to $100 billion from assets against $50 billion – delaying stricter oversight of SVBs “by at least three years.”

Had SVB been subject to the capital and liquidity requirements that previously existed, according to the report, SVB “may have more proactively managed its cash and capital positions or maintained a different balance sheet composition.”

