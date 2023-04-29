Gerindra admits Prabowo’s eligibility is higher than Ganjar-Anies as he is close to Jokowi









Jakarta – Gerindra party chairman Prabowo Subianto took first place in Indonesia poll survey results regarding 2024 presidential candidate eligibility. Gerindra admitted that Prabowo outperformed Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan as well due to his close relationship with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). reported from Detik News, vice-president of the party Gerindra Habiburokhman said that Prabowo excelled thanks to his hard work as a minister. Apart from this, Prabowo’s eligibility has also increased as he is close to Jokowi. “We appreciate the results of the Poltracking investigation which show Pak Prabowo’s superiority as a presidential candidate. We find that Pak Prabowo’s high eligibility is a result of his hard work in the cabinet and close Pak Prabowo with President Jokowi,” Habiburokhman told reporters on Friday. (28/4/2023) . ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Habiburokhman further said that the public believed that Prabowo would continue to build the current government. Apart from that, people also see Prabowo as having an international impact. “It seems that the public sees Pak Prabowo as someone who is committed and capable of carrying on the legacy or the achievements of the current government,” he said. “The public also sees Pak Prabowo as a solid figure as the international leader of Indonesia, this is linked to fiery global politics such as the Russian-Ukrainian war, US-China tensions, etc.,” he said. -he adds. Results of the Indonesian Poltracking survey Survey agency Poltracking Indonesia has released the results of a survey regarding the eligibility of 2024 presidential candidates. As a result, Prabowo Subianto outperformed two other strong candidates namely Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan. Poltracking stated that this survey was conducted during the period February, March, April 2023. The survey was conducted using the multistage random sampling method among 1,220 citizen respondents with the right to vote, aged 17 and over or married. The survey’s margin of error is +- 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. The survey was conducted face to face. The investigation begins with a simulation of 20 names of presidential candidates. Respondents were first asked “Which of the following presidential candidates would you vote for in the 2024 presidential election?”. As a result, Prabowo topped the list chosen by respondents with 28.8%, followed by Ganjar with 27.5% and Anies Baswedan with 19.3%. Prabowo Subianto: 28.8%

Ganjar Pranowo: 27.5%

Anies Baswedan: 19.3%

Ridwan Kamil: 3.0%

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono: 2.8%

Erick Thohir: 2.3%

Sandiaga Uno: 1.7%

Andika Perkasa: 1.6%

Ahmad Heryawan: 1.3%

Mahfoud Md: 1.2%

Khofifah Indar Parawansa: 0.8%

Muhaimin Iskandar: 0.7%

Airlangga Hartanto: 0.4%

Lady Empress: 0.3%

Muhammad Zainul Majdi: 0.3%

Zulkifli Hasan: 0.3%

Staff of Yahya Cholil: 0.1%

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan: 0.1%

Tito Karnavian: 0.1%

Mohammad Mardiono: 0.1%

Don’t know/don’t answer: 7.3%. The simulation was then reduced to 10 names. As a result, the three names remain in the first results. The details are as follows: Prabowo Subianto: 30.1%

Ganjar Pranowo: 28.3%

Anies Baswedan 20.4%

Ridwan Kamil: 3.3%

Erick Thohir: 2.8%

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono: 2.8%

Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno: 1.7%

Muhaimin Iskandar: 1.6%

Airlangga Hartanto: 0.7%

Lady Empress: 0.5%

don’t know/don’t answer: 7.8%. Watch the video “Democratic dispute may become Anies’ stumbling block for presidential candidate“

