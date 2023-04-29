Richard Sharp resigns as BBC chairman





The report was commissioned after it emerged Richard Sharp played a role in facilitating an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson, before he was recommended as BBC chairman.

Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC chairman after a report revealed he breached the governance code for public appointments over his involvement in a loan to Boris Johnson. Labor said the case had caused “incalculable damage to the reputation of the BBC and gravely compromised its independence due to Tory foolishness and cronyism”. In a statement, he said: Mr. Hepp’s view is that even though I violated the governance code for public appointments, he says a violation does not necessarily invalidate an appointment. Indeed, I have always maintained that the breach was involuntary and not material, which the facts he sets out support. The Secretary of State has consulted the BBC’s Board of Directors who support this view. Nevertheless, I decided it was right to put the interests of the BBC first. I have a feeling that this matter could well distract from the good work of the Corporation if I were to remain in office until the end of my term. I have therefore this morning resigned as Chairman of the BBC to the Secretary of State and the Board.” The Sunday Times reported that Sharp was involved in talks about funding Johnson when he found himself in financial difficulty at the end of 2020. The newspaper later identified Canadian businessman and multi-millionaire Sam Blyth as the source of the loan given to Johnson. Sharp has since confirmed he introduced Johnson to Blyth, whom he described as an old friend and who also happened to be a distant cousin of the then Prime Minister. Richard Sharp’s position is increasingly under threat after MPs discovered he made ‘significant errors of judgement’ in acting as a loan broker for Boris Johnson. According to the Sunday Times, Johnson, Sharp and Blyth then dined at Checkers in late 2020 before the loan was finalized – although they denied the PM’s finances were discussed. Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the government’s choice for the BBC role in January 2021. Rishi Sunak described that Sharp’s selection process for the role of BBC chairman was conducted from rigorous and transparent manner. In his statement today, Sharp added: “During my conversation with the Cabinet Secretary on 4th December 2020, I reminded him of the fact that I was in the BBC nomination process. I thought, as a result of this conversation, that I had been clear of any conflict or perception of conflict. I understood that this recusal was absolute. It was my mistake. In my subsequent interview with the Nominations Committee, I wish, in hindsight, that this perceived potential conflict of interest was something I had considered mentioning. I would once again like to apologize for this inadvertent oversight and for the distraction these events have caused the BBC. Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow culture secretary. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Labors Shadow Culture secretary Lucy Powell said: “The report is clear: Mr Sharp broke the rules expected of candidates by failing to disclose his involvement in a personal loan to the then Prime Minister. Accordingly, this breach caused incalculable damage to the BBC’s reputation and seriously undermined its independence due to Tory sleaze and cronyism. “This comes after 13 years of Tories doing all they could to defend themselves and their friends. From Owen Patterson to Dominic Raab, and now Richard Sharp, instead of doing what is best for the country, the PM was more interested in defending his former bank boss. The PM should have sacked him weeks ago. Instead, it took this investigation, called by the Labor Party, to make him resign. In his report, attorney Adam Heppinstall KC recommended a review of current conflict of interest guidelines for applicants to ensure they are fit for purpose. This could include a new section dealing with the relationship and interactions between candidates and appointing ministers, and how confidential or sensitive matters could be disclosed. He also suggested considering advice to senior civil servants regarding the management (from a minister’s perspective) of potential conflicts between ministers and candidates. Learn more Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, said: On behalf of the BBC Executive, I would like to thank Richard for his service to the BBC and the drive and intellect he brought to his term as Chairman . Working with him over the past two years has been rewarding and Richard has made a significant contribution to the transformation and success of the BBC. The goal for all of us at the BBC is to continue the hard work to ensure we deliver to the public, now and in the future.

