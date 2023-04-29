Xi Jinping acts like Stalin

The general secretary of the Communist Party of China is another type of leader. Now in his third five-year term, Xi Jinping feels he has run out of time to secure his legacy as the true successor to Mao Zedong. He spent a decade dismantling the consensus government of technocracy and politburo inaugurated by Deng Xiaoping after Maos’ death, quashed the authority of the local party nomenklatura in favor of more centralized control from Beijing, and work subordinate the Chinese economy to the political priorities of the Communist Party (i.e. Xi).

In abandonment getting rich is the glorious social contract of the post-Tiananmen Square era, Xi came to bury Deng, not praise him. Or, perhaps, to transcend it, as seemed to be the outcome of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in November 2021. For only the third time in the Party’s century-long history, the first in 1945 before the victory of Maos in the Chinese Civil War and the second in 1981 under Deng who rejected certain excesses of the Cultural Revolution, the Committee adopted a resolution on certain historical issues related to communist Chinese socialism.

The 2021 resolution not only elevated Xi’s vision for the Communist Party and state to the level of Mao and Deng, but also superseded Deng’s conception of Communist China’s history and approach to matters. of power transfer. The official party position has become that China under Xi is undergoing its third great phase of development, the first, under the original socialist theory of Maos, brought the Communists to power and the second, under Deng and his modifications of Maos’ theory, enriched the country. Xi’s ideas in turn seek to strengthen China. Deng was, in effect, a bridge between Mao and Xi. And in a nod to Xi’s personal dictatorship, the resolution omitted references to transfers of power between successive generations of Party leaders after Mao.

This new course for Xi would be of less concern if he gave the impression that he was consolidating power for his own good or simply hoping to take advantage of his position at the top of the Communist Party’s greasy pole. Unfortunately, far from being China’s own Brezhnev, Xi is looking more and more like Stalin as World War II approaches. Starting with a momentous strategic shift in 1928 and culminating in the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, Stalin set in motion a draconian political program to facilitate a major European war that would serve as a catalyst for the Soviet Union to impose its will across the continent. . Xi, in pursuing communist China’s hegemony in Eurasia, is following a similar path.

For Stalin, the road to war began almost as soon as he became General Secretary after Lenin’s death. Bruised by the military defeat of the Red Armies in Poland and the failure to bring socialist revolution to the heart of Europe, Stalin became alarmed at the inability of the Soviet allied communist parties (who had taken orders from the Communist International (Comintern) in Moscow) to gain power on their own through democratic means. Thus, in July 1928, the Sixth Congress of the Comintern adopted a landmark resolution that singled out European social democrats as social fascists against whom the communists must wage all-out war. A month after the Congress, Stalin announced the start of the first five-year plan for the collectivization of agriculture and a ruthless class war against the Soviet Union. More productive peasants would give grain to export for hard currency, which Moscow would spend to develop heavy industry and the masses. produce dual purpose machines. Assuming that the main strength of an army lies not in its armament or its commanders, but rather in the correctness of the political direction of its government, Stalin then carried out a complete purge of the Red Army as events unfolded. were getting closer to war.

Many at the time did not see Stalin’s movements as related, when in fact they were related to his burning desire to succeed where Lenin failed and to win the war that Lenin lost. By forbidding the German Communist Party, then the strongest in Europe, from allying politically with its Social Democrats, Stalin helped pave Hitler’s way to power as a capable person (and quickly did so). ) to overturn the Versailles peace settlement after World War I. The Five-Year Plan was a screen to hide a massive rearmament campaign to prepare the Red Army for war, and the purges turned that army into a political instrument of Stalin unable to block his militaristic designs. Political consolidation at home, destabilization abroad and subordination of the economy to ideological objectives: Stalin’s administrative legacy transmitted to Mao and adopted by Xi with adjustment for the 21stst century.

Xi’s domestic position is secure, but he is undoubtedly concerned about worsening structural problems that could weaken his ability to achieve his political goals. China’s population is shrinking and its growth is slowing, so Xi has increase the Communist Party’s direct control over the economy and escalated its campaign of destabilization overseas prematurely ending one country/two systems in Hong Kong, sparking border clashes with India, accelerating the militarization of the China Sea south, escalating against Taiwan and filling the power vacuums left by the United States while continuing to expand and modernize what is already the world’s largest army and navy. America remains institutionally unable to compete with China’s overseas infrastructure development and direct investment initiatives, and Xi has worked to weaken US diplomatic soft power by brokering Saudi-Iranian rapprochement and the floating mediation of the Ukrainian war.

Stalin decided to impose his regime on Europe at gunpoint after his allies failed to do so peacefully. If, barring a war, America can be made to accept China’s hegemony in Eurasia and is deprived of local partners willing to confront Beijing militarily or resist Beijing economically, then good for Xi. In this sense, not only does he follow in Stalin’s footsteps and seek to surpass Mao, but he operates in the best traditions of Sun Tzu.

The fact that Xi is an ideologue committed to moving heaven and earth to achieve his ends, and willing to subordinate China’s economy, society, state, and Communist Party to those ends, makes the threat to America and its particularly acute allies. A technocrat who favors a social contract or a kleptocrat who relishes the perks of power is easier to deal with. Just as the Western powers reacted eighty years ago but couldn’t get off the rails, Hitler and Stalin headed for war, Washington finds itself waiting to see where China’s earth-shattering blow will land. America can either react to the crisis as it arises or adopt a new, much more proactive strategy to get ahead of Xi and succeed where our ancestors failed. Xi’s window of opportunity is closing.