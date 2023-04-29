President Jokowi to chair seven of eight ASEAN summit meetings

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will chair seven out of eight meetings of the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) from May 9-11 2023.
Referring to the written statement of the communication and media team during the 2023 ASEAN summit, the meeting which will be chaired by President Jokowi is a plenary session, a meeting with representatives of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of (AIPA), ASEAN Youth and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC). Next, the ASEAN Community High Level Post-2025 Vision Task Force (HLTF-ACV), Summit Brainstorming, as well as the 15th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Summit ( IMT-GT).
Another meeting, namely the 15th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit, will be chaired on a rotational basis by the Malaysian Prime Minister. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said several issues that will be discussed at the upcoming summit include strengthening ASEAN institutions, drafting ASEAN’s post-2025 vision and developments in Myanmar.
“Then he also discussed post-pandemic economic recovery, strengthening the health architecture in the region, as well as other important issues in the region and outside the region,” he said, launching Antara, Saturday April 29, 2023.
The 42nd ASEAN Summit is expected to produce a number of documents, including the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on Strengthening ASEAN Institutions, ASEAN Post-2025 Vision, Handling Human Trafficking (TPPO), the protection of migrant workers and their families in times of crisis, health, electric vehicle ecosystems and the development of the ASEAN village network.
The summit will bring together heads of state/heads of government of ASEAN countries, including Timor Leste as the 11th member country with observer status, according to the results of the 40th and 41st summits in Cambodia.
While holding the summit, leaders of ASEAN members will also respond to President Jokowi’s invitation to the sunset and welcome dinner on May 10, 2023. Meanwhile, a joint program has been prepared for leaders ASEAN deputies.
In addition, a side event in the form of a popular festival organized by the Ministry of Public Enterprises and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will take place from May 9 to 13, 2023, which includes various showcases for local products from MSMEs, beach cleanups, and cultural performances.
The 42nd ASEAN Summit is the first of two summits under Indonesia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023. At the first summit in May, ASEAN leaders will discuss internal issues of the association as well as other important issues both in the region and outside the region.
Meanwhile, the 43rd summit scheduled for Jakarta in September 2023 will bring together not only ASEAN leaders but also leaders of ASEAN partner countries. The summit discussion will focus on developing and strengthening ASEAN’s cooperation with external partners.
