Academic Freedom Caucus encourages faculty to form unions
KIKA spokesperson Herdiansyah Hamzah cited Law 21/2000 regarding trade unions/unions and Law 13/2003 regarding labor to emphasize the position of teachers as workers. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday evening (29/4), he said that in both legal regulations it is stipulated that a worker is anyone who works and receives wages or other forms of compensation.
Speakers are actually workers, just like other co-workers. Speakers offer their services and thoughts and receive salaries from the state which are taken from the people’s taxes, Herdiansyah said as he read KIKA’s statement.
This statement is considered important, as workers have so far only been associated as workers in the manufacturing sector or the informal sector. Even if KIKA is of the opinion that those who are paid by the state, such as the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) for the police and the army, are in fact workers.
For this reason, speakers in Indonesia are also encouraged to use the momentum of Labor Day on May 1 to close ranks. Faced with various problems, which make teachers threatened by various administrative burdens and hampered by various regulations, KIKA encourages the formation of a teachers’ union. Something that is common in universities abroad.
As workers, lecturers must also form a union. By being united, we become stronger and more guided. Our common anxiety is not enough to vent the anger. But it must be organized through the unions so that our bargaining position in front of power is much stronger, Herdiansyah added.
The various challenges currently facing teachers are the struggle to improve welfare, the rejection of the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PermenPAN-RB) Regulation Number 1 of 2023, academic freedom and a certain number of other problems. It is believed that this challenge can only be met if teachers build a strong union.
For this reason, KIKA calls on lecturers in Indonesia to close ranks, to build a national union for campus workers. This union does not only concern teachers, but also educational staff. Additionally, KIKA is also calling on all speakers in Indonesia to join in the commemoration of International Labor Day on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Recently, teachers in Indonesia have been frustrated with the release of PermenPAN RB 1/2023 which is seen as a burden on teachers by giving them too heavy administrative tasks, in addition to other tasks that existed until now, such as education, research and community service.
Thousands of teachers also signed a petition asking the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology to audit various enforcement reports that made teachers’ jobs more difficult. Instead of easing the burden on lecturers, various new apps that have been released actually complicate and complicate existing tasks.
Stream support
Support for the formation of a teachers’ union in Indonesia came from a number of parties. Professor Vina Adriany, a professor at the Indonesian University of Education, for example, has firmly stated that the right to assemble and associate is one of the basic human rights and is protected by the constitution.
Vina said that until now, the condition of teachers in Indonesia has not been equal, especially in terms of well-being. In addition, many lecturers do not have access to them in order to increase their capacity for self-development.
The association provides teachers who already have one privilege to build empathy and solidarity with other teachers who don’t yet have the same rights, Vina said.
He also said, “For other speakers whose rights have not been respected, the association provides a space to express their rights.
Dr. Amalinda Saviran from Gadjah Mada University, Yogyakara also made the same call.
The question of association is a citizen’s right. And lecturers are no exception, they are also ordinary citizens, so it is important to form associations, to meet, to have opinions and all this is guaranteed by the constitution, he stressed.
The teachers’ union is a common forum for senior lecturers, junior lecturers and education staff to reflect on their interests.
To defend oneself, linked to the problems that we face, he said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Evi Eliyanah, a senior lecturer at Muhammadiyah Malang University, admitted that there are currently many issues within the teacher environment that need to be addressed. It compares the different problems that are ready to explode.
We already understand our administrative burden very well. Then, the way the state treats teachers in a managerial way, then inequalityalso how this management is based on mistrust, he explained.
Evi even said that the formation of a union among teachers was in fact past the deadline, that is, too late.
We already have No we can no longer avoid this, because if we don’t represent ourselves, then who will. Even speakers who are in ministry sometimes cannot represent us, Evi added.
According to data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) for 2021, the number of speakers in Indonesia reached 311,642 people. They are divided into 265,452 lecturers under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, and 46,190 under the Ministry of Religious Affairs. In terms of status, according to the BPS, 82,608 teachers teach at state universities (PTN) and 182,844 teachers teach at private universities (PTS). [ns/ah]
