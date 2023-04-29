PM Modi urges women to enroll in Mahila Samman savings certificate





File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: ANI

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged women to enroll in the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC). Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “I also urge more women to enroll in the MSSC. This brings many benefits for our Nari Shakti.” I also urge more women to enroll in the MSSC. It provides many benefits for our Nari Shakti. https://t.co/xG7t8XBvOq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2023 Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani opened a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) at a post office in the nation’s capital, paving the way for women’s empowerment through this instrument of savings. investment, according to a government press release. The MSSC program was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and is a step towards financial inclusion and women empowerment. The Union Minister for Women and Child Development visited the post office on Wednesday and completed the account opening formalities. His Mahila Samman savings certificate account was opened and a computer-generated passbook was given to him at the counter itself, a government press release said. “The minister’s noble gesture will surely inspire millions of people to come forward and open their MSSC and Sukanya Samriddhi account at the nearest post office,” the statement added. The two-year tenure scheme will offer an interest rate of 7.5% compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with a maximum cap of 2 lakh. The scheme is valid for a period of two years until March 2025. The scheme was made available at all 1.59 lakh post offices from April 1 this year, when the Ministry of Finance officially issued the notification. Separately, earlier this month, the government raised the interest rate on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year starting April 1 by up to 70 basis points ( 100 basis points equals 1 percentage point). The government usually reviews interest rates on small savings plans quarterly based on an established formula. What is the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate?

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme, which was introduced by Minister of Finance Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-24, aims to promote financial inclusion and empower women and girls. What is the interest rate on the Mahila Samman savings certificate and how to benefit from it? The two-year tenure scheme will offer an interest rate of 7.5% compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with a maximum cap of 2 lakh. The plan will also have a partial withdrawal facility. The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate can be used at any of the 1.59 lakh post offices across the country from April 1 this year by opening an account with the post office. You can also open a Mahila Samman savings certificate account by downloading the form from the India Post website, filling it out and submitting it to the nearest post office.

