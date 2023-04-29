Anies’ identity politics will cost Prabowo his third presidential candidacy

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta post) Jakarta ●

Gerindra party chairman Prabowo Subianto’s third bid for president is likely to fail, this time because of Anies Baswedan, whom he helped win the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election. Not only will Anies attract many Prabowo voters in the 2019 election, but he will also send the former army general packing his bags.

Considered to turn into a three-horse race, the presidential election on February 14, 2024 will likely see Prabowo miss the cut, paving the way for a runoff between Anies and Ganjar Pranowo, the incumbent governor of Central Java appointed on April 21 by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P).

In his quest for the presidency, Anies will likely repeat the identity politics tactic that helped him beat the re-election bid of Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian and Chinese Indonesian.

On several occasions, however, Anies claimed that he stood for religious tolerance.

When President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo installed Anies as Governor of Jakarta, Jakarta PostThe editorial of Anies and her deputy Sandiaga Uno “know full well that after a divisive election that nearly tore the fabric of the community, pitting one ethnic group against another or one neighbor against another, what it takes is a winner who is not presumptuous and is willing to stop spreading rhetoric that could yet sow new seeds of division”.

Anies’ choice of strategy will be detrimental to Prabowo, who also relied on identity politics to win his presidential bids in 2014 and 2019 but failed. Indonesia survived two divisive elections, but the scars remain today.

Many of those who voted for Prabowo in the last two elections are likely to switch to Anies in 2024, according to various surveys. In 2014 and 2019 they voted for Prabowo, a former son-in-law of Indonesia’s second president Soeharto, because they were against Jokowi, whom they considered un-Islamic.

Jokowi chose as his 2019 running mate Ma’ruf Amin, who was then president of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and a cleric Nahdlatul Ulama, to counter the Islamic card that the Prabowo-Sandiaga pair was playing. The bet is successful.

Jokowi won in 21 provinces. On Sumatra it prevailed in North Sumatra, Lampung, Bangka Belitung and the Riau Islands. On Java, he won in Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Central Java and East Java. Voters in Bali, East Nusa Tenggara, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, Gorontalo, West Sulawesi, Maluku, Papua, West Papua and overseas gave him an edge.

Prabowo beat Jokowi in 13 provinces. In Sumatra he won in West Sumatra, Aceh, Riau Jambi, South Sumatra and Bengkulu. On Java, Prabowo took West Java and Banten. He also ruled West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, South East Sulawesi, North Maluku and South Kalimantan.

Anies has traveled to many regions to present himself as a presidential candidate since his nomination by the NasDem party last October. But uncertainty remains till today over whether he will actually contest the election, as NasDem, the Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) backing his bid for the presidency have not not yet settled a disagreement over his running mate.

NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh announced the party’s decision to back Anies on August 14 and made it official on October 3. This move surprised many, as NasDem is part of the ruling government coalition and it was an open secret that Anies had built his image. as an antithesis to Jokowi, who removed him as minister of education and culture in 2016.

The NasDem-led Coalition for Change for Unity (KPP) has yet to reach a consensus on its running mate. Democrats are insisting on nominating their president, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, for vice president, but Surya said the former army major has failed to prove he deserves the job. Agus’ father, the sixth president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, is said to have fought hard for his son’s political ambition.

But even if the alliance manages to break the deadlock, NasDem must be very careful as leader because Jokowi still has the power to embarrass the party.

The president has repeatedly hinted at another cabinet reshuffle, which many believe will affect the three ministerial posts held by NasDem. But Jokowi changed his mind, preferring to keep NasDem in government in order to hold the party hostage.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is currently investigating a corruption case that may involve Communications and Information Minister Johny G. Plate, who is also NasDem’s Secretary General. State prosecutors grilled Johny for nine hours as a witness to his alleged involvement in the case, which involves the construction of base transceiver stations (BTS) as part of a telephony project 4G from the state under his supervision. In January, the AGO named and arrested three people as suspects in the case.

Prabowo’s presidential ambition is no less complicated. Gerindra forged an electoral alliance with the National Awakening Party (PKB) to reach the presidential nomination threshold. The PKB accepted Gerindra’s offer hoping that its president Muhaimin Iskandar would be Prabowo’s running mate.

Golkar, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the United Development Party (PPP), which formed the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), intended to join forces with Prabowo to form a “grand coalition”. But as soon as the PDI-P announced last week that it had appointed Ganjar, the idea began to crumble. Instead, the KIB seems ready to join forces with the PDI-P.

Ganjar’s nomination means he is currently the only candidate to have won formal support, as the PDI-P has already reached the presidential threshold. He talked about his potential running mates, including Prabowo.

However, Prabowo has openly turned down the offer to be Ganjar’s running mate and plans to run for president himself.

A lot can happen until the General Election Commission closes registration for presidential and vice-presidential candidates on November 25, but most likely a three-horse race scenario will bode ill for Prabowo. . He lost twice against Jokowi in 2014 and 2019 and in 2024, ironically, it will be his former partner Anies who will inflict his third defeat on him.

The author is editor-in-chief at Jakarta Post.



