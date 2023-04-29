Politics
Malaysian government strengthens economic ties with China
During a four-day visit to Beijing from March 29 to April 1, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim secured promises of record levels of Chinese investment. His tour continued an exercise in balancing China and the United States as Washington steps up its military and economic offensive against China throughout the Indo-Pacific.
In China, Anwar has signed 19 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the government pledging investments in Malaysia’s petrochemical, automotive, financial and other sectors. At the same time, Anwar anxiously declared that his country remained neutral in the growing conflict between the United States and China.
While the MoUs only referred to commitments and not actual investments, the total pledge of RM170 billion ($38.5 billion) from the Chinese government and companies was the largest at this point. day for Malaysia, equivalent to about 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Thanks to the memorandums of understanding, Chinese investment in Malaysia is expected to double in the coming years.
Simultaneously, Anwar has indicated a willingness to discuss or resolve disputed South China Sea territorial claims with the Chinese government without escalating disputes. This matters in the context of the Biden administration’s increasingly provocative moves to push China into war over various hotspots, including the South China Sea and Taiwan.
Anwar led a high-level delegation to China. He was joined by Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abdul Kadir, four other ministers and various trade officials from government and the private sector.
Key events included a roundtable between Anwar and 36 senior Chinese executives and the Malaysia-China Business Forum attended by over 1,000 business representatives from both countries.
China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner since 2009, with total trade of $110.6 billion in 2022. China was also the largest foreign direct investor in Malaysia in 2022, with investments amounting to $12.5 billion. Yet, according to the US State Department website, the United States is still Malaysia’s third largest trading partner, after China and Singapore.
Of the RM170 billion investment commitment, the largest is for an RM80 billion petrochemical refinery in the southern state of Johor, adjacent to Singapore, by Rongsheng Petrochemical.
The second largest commitment, totaling RM32 billion, is from Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely, for an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Perak state. Geely has committed an initial investment of RM2 billion this year.
Anwars’ unstable coalition government, in power since November, is desperate to attract investment amid a social crisis fueled by inflation, rising food prices in particular, poor wages and unaffordable housing.
Anwar and his government have strongly promoted investment pledges. Undoubtedly, this is partly to signal to global financial markets that the government is trying to address concerns about the inflated level of public debt, which stands at around $346 billion.
In February, just three days after the government tabled its annual budget, ratings firm Fitch noted the high level of public debt compared to other BBB-rated governments. Fitch warned that there is always a risk that further shocks to GDP growth or fiscal slippages could lead to a continued increase in debt-to-GDP.
Senior Malaysian government officials have drawn parallels between the high level of public debt and the situation in Sri Lanka, which defaulted on its debts in 2022, leading to political unrest as workers and the poor fought measures crushing austerity.
In his opening remarks ahead of a 45-minute closed-door meeting with President Xi Jinping, Anwar went out of his way to praise Xi. He was a visionary who had not only changed the course of China, but also given a beacon of hope to the world and to humanity, with visions that extend beyond China, into the region and in the world.
Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia, Anwar also hailed China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the global infrastructure program meant to encompass more than 150 countries, as reflecting lofty ideals into practical reality, solidarity and cooperation. The BRI is a direct challenge to the economic power of the United States.
Responding to a question about the escalating US-China conflict during a public lecture at Tsinghua University in Beijing, Anwar pleaded neutrality, saying Malaysia would not allow any power to dictate its decisions, while adding that his country did not see China as a competitor or a threat. .
Anwar has sought to toe a similar line in the Malaysia-China dispute in the South China Sea. He noted that the Chinese government had raised concerns about a gas field being developed by Petronas, the Malaysian government energy company, off the coast of Sarawak.
The field is expected to produce 900 million cubic feet of gas per day starting this year, but is in a part of the South China Sea also claimed by China. Anwar said the Malaysian government was ready to negotiate.
On April 8, Malaysian opposition leader Muhyiddin Yassin accused Anwar of ceding sovereignty over the disputed territory. In response, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry denied the accusation, while stating that issues relating to the South China Sea should be discussed or resolved peacefully to avoid any escalation of disputes and the threat or resort to strength.
These measures will certainly provoke hostile reactions in Washington. A key US threat could be to block Malaysian banks’ access to the US dollar-denominated banking system.
Anwar said he had raised with Xi a proposal to conduct investment transactions using the Malaysian ringgit and Chinese yuan. Anwar then told parliament that China was open to talks on establishing an Asian Monetary Fund with Malaysia, to reduce Asia’s dependence on the US dollar.
In an effort to appease the Biden administration, Commerce Minister Zafrul told CNBC on April 6 that Malaysia is determined to work with the United States and China, amid growing geostrategic tensions between the two powers.
Nevertheless, commentators have expressed concerns. US sanctions against China could potentially affect some Malaysian companies that are part of the Chinese supply chain, Ngeow Chow Bing, director of the Universiti Malayas Institute of China Studies, told Al Jazeera.
Hoo Chiew Ping, a senior lecturer in international relations at the National University of Malaysia, told Al Jazeera that if Malaysia wants to strengthen cooperation with China, especially in the technology sector, it should consider the possibility of American pressure. It was necessary to figure out how to navigate the delicate line of advancing technological cooperation for national interests while being able to convince both the United States and China that such cooperation will not affect bilateral relations politically. .
This balancing act will become increasingly difficult as Washington escalates its confrontation with China, which it has singled out as the existential threat to American global power.
