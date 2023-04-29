Connect with us

Malaysian government strengthens economic ties with China

During a four-day visit to Beijing from March 29 to April 1, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim secured promises of record levels of Chinese investment. His tour continued an exercise in balancing China and the United States as Washington steps up its military and economic offensive against China throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, March 31, 2023. [AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf/Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia]

In China, Anwar has signed 19 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the government pledging investments in Malaysia’s petrochemical, automotive, financial and other sectors. At the same time, Anwar anxiously declared that his country remained neutral in the growing conflict between the United States and China.

While the MoUs only referred to commitments and not actual investments, the total pledge of RM170 billion ($38.5 billion) from the Chinese government and companies was the largest at this point. day for Malaysia, equivalent to about 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Thanks to the memorandums of understanding, Chinese investment in Malaysia is expected to double in the coming years.

Simultaneously, Anwar has indicated a willingness to discuss or resolve disputed South China Sea territorial claims with the Chinese government without escalating disputes. This matters in the context of the Biden administration’s increasingly provocative moves to push China into war over various hotspots, including the South China Sea and Taiwan.

Anwar led a high-level delegation to China. He was joined by Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abdul Kadir, four other ministers and various trade officials from government and the private sector.

Key events included a roundtable between Anwar and 36 senior Chinese executives and the Malaysia-China Business Forum attended by over 1,000 business representatives from both countries.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner since 2009, with total trade of $110.6 billion in 2022. China was also the largest foreign direct investor in Malaysia in 2022, with investments amounting to $12.5 billion. Yet, according to the US State Department website, the United States is still Malaysia’s third largest trading partner, after China and Singapore.

Of the RM170 billion investment commitment, the largest is for an RM80 billion petrochemical refinery in the southern state of Johor, adjacent to Singapore, by Rongsheng Petrochemical.

