US Congressman Says Imran Khan Is Harder To Deal With Than Shehbaz Sharif





WASHINGTON, April 29 (DNA): US Congressman Brad Sherman has claimed Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is harder to deal with than incumbent Prime Minister ShehbazSharif.

Addressing the House of Representatives, the US Congressman expressed concern over the horrific disappearances, human rights abuses and substantial evidence of torture in Pakistan and said the United States stood up for the rights rights and the right to freedom of expression.

Brad Sherman called for human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan, saying the United States is committed to democracy and human rights.

Referring to the upcoming elections in Punjab, he noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered elections to be held and later in other provinces as well and that is the rule of law.

Sherman said he believes the Supreme Court’s decision is final and cannot be appealed, adding that the highest court also ordered funds to be released for the election because it was needed.

The US Congressman added that nothing was more important than timely, constitutional and transparent elections. Nothing is more important in Pakistan than letting the winner of the elections rule the country, he added.

Earlier, US Congressman Brad Sherman said Imran Khan assured him he was not anti-American and believed in the supremacy of the rule of law.

Speaking to international media, the US congressman said he had a phone conversation with former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during which the latter assured that he was not anti-American and believed in the supremacy of the rule of law.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the timetable for the elections in Punjab which are to be held on May 14 as ordered by the Supreme Court.

According to the election watchdog notification, the poll for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The ECP has also withdrawn its earlier timetable for holding general elections in Punjab in October.

The Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the ECP’s order postponing the provincial assembly elections to October 8 and ordered the government to release funds of 21 billion rupees for the Punjab elections.

The Supreme Court also ordered to conduct polls in Punjab on May 14. The SC further ordered the Interim Government of Punjab to assist the commission. DNA

