Modi Road Show tomorrow: Traffic prohibited from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.





Alternative routes for motorists Mysore/Mysore: In view of the Prime Minister’s Road Show Narendra Modi in the city on April 30 (tomorrow), the circulation of all types of vehicles was prohibited from noon to 8 p.m. on the following roads, according to the municipal police commissioner B. Ramesh. They are, Kautilya Circle (near Crawford Hall) at the MUDA junction on Radhakrishna Avenue; MUDA junction to Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road; Ramaswamy Circle to Gun House Circle on Chamaraja Double Road; Basaveshwara Circle to Highway Circle (Abul Kalam Azad Circle) on Sayyaji Rao Road; Highway Circle to LIC Circle on Nelson Mandela Road (Bannimantap); LIC Circle at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction) on Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Kempegowda Circle at Mysuru Airport on Outer Ring Road. Alternative routes 1. Vehicles going from Kautilya Circle (near Crawford Hall) to MUDA Junction can cross via Railway Underbridge, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle (near Maharajas College Grounds), Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle , MG Road Underbridge and MRC Circle; * From Railway Underbridge to Kalamandira Junction, Metropole Circle (Field Marshal KM Cariappa Circle); Dasappa Circle and KRS Road; * From Railway Underbridge towards Kalamandira Junction and enter Hunsur Road. 2. Vehicles traveling from MUDA Junction to Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road will need to use Railway Underbridge, Kalamandira Junction, Metropole Circle, Dasappa Circle and KRS Road; * From Railway Underbridge to Kalamandira Junction and Hunsur road; * From Railway Underbridge to Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, MG Road Underbridge and MRC Circle. 3. Vehicles traveling from Ramaswamy Circle to Gun House Circle on Chamaraja Double Road should pass through Hardinge Circle, Sahukar Channaiah Kusti Akhada, turn left towards Mantapa, Rajahamsa (hotel junction) and Yelethota; * From Ekalavya Circle, head towards Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, MG Road Underbridge and MRC Circle; * From Ekalavya Circle, move to Fire Station Junction, Dr. Padma Circle, Railway Underbridge and Bogadi Road; * From Ekalavya Circle to Fire Station Junction, Dr. Padma Circle, Railway Underbridge, Kalamandira junction and Hunsur Road. 4. Vehicles traveling from Basaveshwara Circle (near Maharaja Sanskrit Patashala) to Highway Circle on Sayyaji Rao Road must pass through Hardinge Circle, Zoo Road, MRC Circle, Rajahamsa (hotel junction) and JLB Road; * From Ekalavya Circle to Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, MG Road Underbridge and MRC Circle; From Hardinge Circle, KSRTC Bus Stand, Five Light Circle and Kalikamba Junction. * From Nehru Circle to KSRTC Bus Stand, Five Light Circle and Kalikamba Junction; * From Nehru Circle to KSRTC Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle, Zoo Road, MRC Circle, Rajahamsa, Yelethota Junction, JLB Road, RTO Circle, Court Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Fire Station Junction, Dr. Padma Circle, Railway Underbridge and Kalamandira Junction. From JK Grounds, travel to Railway Station, Dasappa Circle, Metropole Circle, Kalamandira, Railway Underbridge, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Circle, Ekalavya Circle, Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, MG Road underbridge and MRC Circle; * From Akashvani Circle to Valmiki Road, Kalamandira, Railway Underbridge, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, MG Road Underbridge and MRC Circle. From Jawa Underbridge to Yadavagiri Road, Akashvani Circle, Valmiki Road, Kalamandira, Railway Underbridge, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, MG Road Underbridge and MRC Circle. 5. Vehicles traveling from Highway Circle to LIC Circle on Nelson Mandela Road can use Fountain Circle, FTS Circle, Government Guest House North Gate and Kalikamba Junction; * From Fountain Circle to FTS Circle, Government Guest House North Gate, KSRTC Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle and Zoo road. 6. Vehicles traveling from Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction) to Old Mysuru – Bengaluru Road can use Rajendra Nagar, Fountain Circle, FTS Circle, Government Guest House North Gate, KSRTC Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle and Zoo Road. 7. Vehicles traveling from Kempegowda Circle to Mysuru Airport on the Outer Ring Road can pass through Pushpashrama Junction, Kurimandi Junction, Rajendra Nagar, Fountain Circle, FTS Circle, Government Guest House North Gate, KSRTC Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle and zooroad; From Unnati Nagar towards Royal Inn Junction and KRS Road.

