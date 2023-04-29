The Guardian removes Richard Sharp’s ‘anti-Semitic’ cartoon from the BBC – Deadline





The Guardian deleted and apologized for a Martin Rowson cartoon of outgoing BBC chairman Richard Sharp after the image was accused of evoking anti-Semitic tropes. The British broadsheet removed the cartoon from its website on Saturday following a backlash on social media, in which prominent figures in the Jewish community expressed shock. Sharp resigned as chairman of the BBC on Friday after failing to properly declare his role in facilitating an £800,000 ($1million) loan guarantee for former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Rowson’s illustration featured a smiling caricature of Sharp, who is Jewish. He has an enlarged nose and carries a Goldman Sachs office box, apparently stuffed with gold and a squid. The Goldman Sachs box refers to Sharp’s former employer, who was described by Rolling Stone as “a great vampire squid coiled round the face of mankind, relentlessly blocking its blood funnel into anything that smells of money. “. Squids also serve as a “common anti-Semitic motif”, after Dave Rich, an author specializing in anti-Semitism. They have been used to describe the conspiracy theory that powerful Jewish forces have their tentacles wrapped around parts of society they seek to control. “You could say the oversized facial features and tentacles are common to other subjects as well, so it’s just a cartoon thing,” Rich said. “Unless something has a long and familiar anti-Semitic history, it takes on a different meaning when applied to Jews.” It takes a lot to shock me. And I know the form of the Guardian well and especially that of Rowson. But I still find it really shocking that no one has looked at this and said, no, we can’t handle this. For me, that’s the real problem. pic.twitter.com/1QHfjGW6Ok —Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) April 29, 2023 Others have expressed concern. Stephen Pollard, editor of The Jewish Chronicle, tweeted that it was “really shocking that not a single person has watched this and said, no we can’t run this. For me, that’s the real problem. Tracy-Ann Oberman, the Doctor Who And Friday night dinner actress, said she did a “double take” when she first watched the cartoon. Bill Neely, the former chief global correspondent for NBC News, added: “Enough racist hissing, even in cartoons! The Guardian picked up the cartoon on Saturday afternoon UK time. In a statement on Twitter, he said: “We understand the concerns that have been raised. This cartoon does not meet our editorial standards and we have decided to remove it from our website. The Guardian apologizes to Mr Sharp , to the Jewish community and to anyone offended. Rowson also apologized, saying the artwork was the result of “negligence and carelessness”. He added: “A lot of people are understandably very upset. I sincerely apologize, unconditionally. Carelessly and recklessly, I screwed up pretty badly with a toon Graun today and a lot of people are understandably very upset. I sincerely apologize, unconditionally. A more complete answer will be on my website in about an hour. I’ll post the link here as soon as I get it. — Martin Rowson (@MartinRowson) April 29, 2023

