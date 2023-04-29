Zelensky says he would have fought to death if Russians had stormed kyiv siege | world news

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy carries a pistol and would have fought to the death with those around him had the Russians stormed his Kiev headquarters at the start of the war, he said in an interview broadcast on Saturday . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (via REUTERS File)

“I can shoot. Can you imagine (a headline like) ‘President of Ukraine Taken Prisoner by Russians?’ It’s a shame. I think it would be a shame,” he told TV Channel 11.

In the first days after the February 24, 2022 invasion, Ukrainian officials said Russian intelligence units tried to break into Kyiv but were defeated and failed to reach Bankova Street in the center, where the presidential offices are located.

Other Russian units launched an attack on the outskirts of kyiv, but were unable to advance. Authorities also reported several unsuccessful sabotage attempts inside the city.

“I think if they had gone inside, into the administration, we wouldn’t be here,” Zelenskiy said. It was not clear which Russian units he was referring to.

“No one would have been taken prisoner because we had a very seriously prepared defense from Bankova Street. We would have been there until the end,” he said.

When asked if he carried a pistol and had practiced using it, he said yes, while rejecting a suggestion that he may have used it to kill himself rather than kill himself. be captured.

“No, no, no. It’s not (to shoot me). To retaliate, surely,” he said.