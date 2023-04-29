Donald Trump ‘can feel it’: Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran talks about the ‘best salesman’ she’s ever met in her life





As the Republican primaries and the 2024 presidential election approach, former President Donald Trump continues to pick up the pace of rallies and his badass rhetoric remains much the same as he approached. the 2016 presidential race.

At a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, Trump tapped into the fear created after Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months ago, saying, “Standing before you today, I’m the only candidate who can make that promise,” Trump said, adding: I will. prevent World War III.

Some have watched Trump’s strategy for many years, and in a 2018 interview, Barbara Corcoran, who built her business alongside Trump, explained how hetaps into people’s vulnerabilities to be the best salesperson (shes ) never met in (his) life, according to Business Insider.

What Barbara Corcoran described

I’ll tell you what his masterful mind does. He’s a genius at spotting vulnerability in someone’s personality, Corcoran said. He can feel it. Feel it and trust it, she added.

The American businesswoman and TV personality, who demonstrates her skills in identifying people’s business acumen on Shark Tank, believes that’s how Trump won the 2016 election. a hypothetical business meeting with the former president, Corcoran said: He could see what your weakness is and not physically reach out and put his finger on it, but he could just see what your weakness is and play on it.

It’s not the most beautiful thing in the world, but it’s a certain gift I’ve never seen in anyone else. This is exactly what he did in the election. I think he put his finger on what was the weakness, the vulnerability of people and he knows how to touch it. Just so. And people are accompanying the ride, she added.

