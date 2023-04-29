Comment: With PDI-P nomination of Ganjar Pranowo, Indonesia heads for three-way presidential race





Prabowo is Jokowis’ minister but is not considered the president’s heir. Prabowo can be said to be the most important man behind Anies in the 2017 Jakarta Governor’s election. Many of Anies’ supporters became Prabowo’s supporters as the latter failed in the 2019 presidential bid. But now Prabowo projects himself as someone who is free from perennial politics. He seems convinced that the political momentum is on his side and has played down the possibility that he is content to be Ganjars’ vice-president. THE ELITES BEGIN TO MANEUVER Not only have party coalitions been shaken by Ganjar’s inauguration, but elites are also beginning to maneuver. Several names have been presented as candidates for the vice-presidency. Sandiaga Uno, the minister of tourism and the creative economy, has already signaled his ambition by leaving his post as vice-president of Gerindra. It is widely believed that he did so to join the PPP, an Islamic party whose heyday came during and immediately after the New Order. Sandiaga, one of the wealthiest people in the country, will be a hot commodity for one of three potential presidential candidates. As a running mate, Sandiagas’ war chest will boost anyone’s campaign. Meanwhile, Ganjars’ eligibility will influence how Indonesia’s biggest parties jostle for positions in 2024. President Jokowi is trying to become a kingmaker and could yet facilitate a grand coalition. Given his closeness to two of the three candidates, Jokowi will win if either Prabowo or Ganjar become president. However, if Jokowi’s idea of ​​a grand coalition does not materialize in the direction of a clear consensus on a single sure winner, the current three-way race would most likely lead to two ballots in the presidential election ( because no pair of candidates will obtain a majority of the national vote). In this scenario, the outcome of the 2024 Indonesian presidential election would be more in the hands of the people, not the politicians. While two ballots will increase electoral costs, democracy is worth the price. Made Supriatma is a Visiting Scholar at the Indonesian Studies Program, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute. This comment first appearance on the ISEAS blog – Yusof Ishak Institutes, The Fulcrum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/indonesia-president-election-2024-ganjar-anies-prabowo-jokowi-party-3451466 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

