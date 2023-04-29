Donald Trump’s official website attempts to discredit rape accuser Jean Carroll, claims she is a sexual harasser





Shortly after the end of testimony on the first day of Donald Trump’s civil rape trial against E Jean Carroll on Friday, the former US president’s official website reportedly attempted to discredit the columnist accusing of rape.

According to a post on rawstory.com, a post by far-right blogger Jim Hoft, who claims to provide evidence that Carroll was never raped and instead accuses her of being a sexual harasser, was linked on the site. Trump presidential campaign web.

Apparently the link was posted under the header: ICYMI: Trump Rape Accuser Admitted to Sexually Harassing Roger Ailes told her he was her future husband.

The post and the article it was linked to are now missing from Donald J Trump’s website. It may have been taken down due to a warning Trump’s lawyer received from a judge for the former president’s sensational posts on his social media website, Truth Social.

US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan had warned Trump’s legal team against the former president’s social media remarks regarding the case. He warned them that additional statements could create a new source of potential liability for the businessman.

Although the link for Hofts’ writing may have been removed from Trumps’ website, the article itself is still publicly available.

In the Gateway Pundit article, Hoft claims that Carroll, in an interview with Vanity Fair, admitted that she had never been raped.

Quoting from the interview, he writes, In June 2019, E. Jean Carroll sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair following his accusations against Trump. The article portrays Carroll as a complete madwoman who painted her trees outside her log cabin and traveled the country with her blue-dyed poodle but not her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, which she left at home. the House.

E. Jean Carroll admits in the interview that Donald Trump did not rape her because she did not want to identify herself as a victim. The woman is in conflict, he adds.

In his argument, he also references a Daily Mail article in 2019, where Carroll was quoted as stating that she had sexually harassed former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who himself was accused of misconduct by several women.

According to the article, Carroll admitted, Oh, I did. Every day I had a chance. I call her the pearl of her sex. Straight up in the air. She also reportedly revealed that she would roll up my pant legs. I would wait for the camera to pass. Then, I slowly lifted the right leg and then the left trouser leg and asked Ailes to spin for her while calling him her husband-to-be.

In the civil rape trial, author and columnist E Jean Carroll alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store in Manhattan, in the mid-1990s.

