PDIP: Special office will not co-opt Independence Volunteer Group supporting Ganjar Pranowo

Liputan6.com, Jakarta After the announcement of the presidential nomination of Ganjar Pranowo, the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) moved quickly to consolidate the strength of the people who had expressed their support.

Taking place at a restaurant in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, on Saturday (29/4/2023), the PDIP Special Office for Voluntary Cooperation to Win Ganjar Pranowo, organized a halal bihalal gathering with voluntary bodies supporting the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Volunteer Office Coordinator Ahmad Basarah along with Deputy Coordinator Adian Napitupulu, Secretary Deddy Yevri Sitorus and Deputy Secretary Rizky Aprilia were present and led the rally. Over 100 leaders from the Jokowi Voluntary Organization attended the meeting.

Among them are TKR Jokowi – Ma’ruf, Front Ganjar Barisan (Barigade), Ganjar for Indonesia, Beta Indonesia, Action – Steel, Indonesia Dare, SPGP, GSPI, ARG, Bara Baja, BMP, Jokowi’s House, Support Aja Ganjar, National Jokowi Secretariat, and Merah Putih Fatmawati for Ganjar.

Basarah explained that the Gathering and Bihalal Halal focused on voluntary bodies that together guarded the government of Jokowi. The objective is to build communication on the 2024 elections, where Ganjar will be the presidential candidate supported by the PDIP.

This friendly meeting aims to collect the aspirations, contributions, ideas, ideas of volunteers supporting Jokowi. For us to find out, let’s unite our hearts and minds, with the group of volunteers from Jokowi who want to come together to support Ganjar as the President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 1024-2029, Basarah said.

During the meeting, the co-workers office task force explained where the team was. Basarah explained that the volunteer office is only of a coordinating nature to facilitate the interest of the community who have started forming volunteer groups supporting Ganjar.

The main function of this office is therefore to facilitate coordination and share information. For example, concerning the communication strategy that will be worked on together. So how to create a synergy of forces on the ground; and or how this office helps meet the needs of volunteers who can be supported, Basarah said.

Thus, Basarah continues, the existence of this office has absolutely no intention of co-opting or restricting the freedom, creativity or innovation of Ganjar’s group of volunteers.

This special office of volunteers does not intend to co-opt or restrict or eliminate the independence or freedom and initiative of volunteers. Thus, the groups of volunteers are not subordinated to the party. The freedom of volunteers always belongs to the volunteers, Basarah said.

The special office will not interfere with the volunteer group’s activities, activities or fundraising. The point is that the independence of volunteers will be maintained. The coordination office only manages the database and synchronizes official campaign-related activities of candidate pairs later, not volunteer activities, Basarah said.

In addition, Basarah also explained that the experience with the Jokowi Volunteer Support Group was the backdrop for the work of the PDI-P Special Volunteer Office this time around. During the 2014 elections, when Jokowi was first nominated as a presidential candidate by the PDI-P, a national volunteer coordination team was also formed.

At that time, many groups of volunteers had sprung up. And even then, there was absolutely no co-opting of Jokowi’s group of volunteers from the PDIP.

At this time, the national campaign team was also opened up to become a space of aspirations, a space where volunteers can get involved, he added.

The special office will also not limit access to presidential candidates or TKN later in due course. The office will strengthen coordination, drawing on the experience of the last two elections. Unity is needed to win stories, win strategies, facilitate the distribution of logistics and campaign activities, support data and information, and not overlap in carrying out activities.

Furthermore, Basarah also said that over time, the work of the special volunteer office will be integrated and become part of the work of the national campaign team to win Ganjar Pranowo.

This volunteer office will be part of the national campaign team which will coordinate various issues to ensure Ganjar wins the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia, Basarah said.