‘Educated Evangelicals Prefer DeSantis Over Trump – CCU Chiefs





Evangelical college-educated Christians would rather see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the White House than his main rival, former US President Donald Trump, if an election were held today, according to two leading evangelical scholars who traveled to Jerusalem last week.

“Ron DeSantis is the number one educated evangelical,” said Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University and co-chair of the Western Conservative Summit. “My students would lean more towards DeSantis.”

DeSantis has not officially declared that he will run for president, but speculation is rife about his intention to do so.

Hunt and Dr. Donald Sweeting were in Israel with pro-Israel Jewish and Christian philanthropists and businessmen for the opening of the Jerusalem Museum of Tolerance. Sweeting, chancellor of Colorado Christian University, is the scion of a family with deep and influential roots in Christian education. He is an evangelical who studied at Oxford University.

Jeff Hunt

Sweeting said evangelicals support and appreciate Trump because of his ability to advance conservative policies, including installing three conservative Supreme Court justices, all of whom voted to strike down federal abortion rights – ​​something evangelical Christians have been calling for for over half a century. century.

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem Celebrating the Faces of Israel conference. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

He also helped increase support for faith-based education and strengthen the State of Israel.

“But I don’t think he can take that support for granted,” Sweeting told The Jerusalem Post. “Trump is good on TV, but he doesn’t say much. DeSantis says a lot more and has more self-control – and that matters. He’s a better version of Trump in some ways – more balanced and less narcissistic .

Hunt added that evangelicals are “very polite people and don’t like conflict. They are not naturally combative. So when President Trump goes in this direction, evangelicals feel uneasy.

And he said if Trump jumped 10 points in the polls the day he was indicted and 200,000 people would have been called to a conference call hosted by Pastor Paula White to pray for the former president, he thinks that many evangelicals would love to return to. to the “old days of politics when you don’t have to think so much about politics.

“That’s where Ron DeSantis appeals to people. You get a deep commitment to politics, but you don’t have to see him yelling at the media and the media yelling at him,” Hunt continued. the media but it’s not always in your face. You burn out after a while. That’s what I hear from college educated evangelicals.

DeSantis has won Hunt’s West Conservative Summit Straw Poll for two years in a row. In June 2022, he obtained 71% of the vote against 67% for the former president. The previous year, he beat Trump 74% to 71%.

Additionally, he is the only potential Republican nominee to vote in double digits. His most recent Real Clear Politics showed him an average support of 23% to Trump’s 51%.

All other candidates averaged between 0.5% and 5%.

“He’s more introverted and politically oriented than Trump,” Hunt said. “If you listened to his speech in Jerusalem, he was bragging about everything he did for the people of Israel, and that’s what he’s really proud of.”

DeSantis spoke in Jerusalem

DESANTIS spoke Thursday at the Celebrate the Faces of Israel conference, co-sponsored by The Jerusalem Post and the Jerusalem Museum of Tolerance. He used the platform to criticize the current US administration’s handling of Iran and its aim to return to the 2015 nuclear deal that its predecessor abandoned.

“It flooded Iran with money that rejuvenated its economy, and it led to the financing of terrorism throughout the Middle East,” DeSantis said.

He also accused Biden of wasting Israel’s opportunity to make peace with Saudi Arabia, which would have been a further extension of the Abraham Accords and kept Saudi Arabia out of China’s grip. .

“I think with the right politics and relationships, you could see Saudi Arabia acknowledging the existence of Israel,” DeSantis said.

He noted that “moving the embassy helped us get the Abraham Accords. I think when you, when America shows strength and determination, people in this region really respect that.

DeSantis was one of the strongest supporters of moving the embassy and even came to Jerusalem as a congressman to scout locations in the holy city.

Locally, DeSantis has earned the respect of Republican supporters for legislation passed in Florida, including restricting certain rights of the LGBTQ community and refusing to support federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and school closures during the height of the crisis. pandemic.

Hunt said few evangelicals are speaking out against Trump because if he wins a surprise victory again, they want to make sure they can work with his administration.

“They don’t want to be registered against someone who could be the next president of the United States,” he pointed out, adding that Trump still has strong appeal, especially among blue-collar voters who feel that the system is rigged against them.

But he said DeSantis could take the lead on Israel.

The former president has come under fire recently, including from his former ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, after dining with well-known white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who spat dozens of anti-Semitic comments in interviews and on social media. social networks last year.

The former president has also complained that American Jews don’t appreciate his efforts for Israel enough.

Trump has been absent from Israel since leaving office.

‘Israel is the new Iowa,’ Sweeting said, comparing Jerusalem to the earliest state to visit and quoting remarks from evangelical journalist Joel Rosenberg in a question he posed to DeSantis at a press conference Thursday. .

For one, DeSantis made his trip to Israel as part of an international trade mission, stopping not only in Jerusalem but also in Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, Sweeting noted.

“He wants to show that he knows the world leaders, and that he’s not just a former congressman hanging around Florida all the time,” the Chancellor said.

“On the other hand, he also wants to communicate to his constituents that he loves Israel, believes in its security and will be one of Israel’s best friends,” Sweeting said.

Rosenberg wrote a column over the weekend suggesting that “no serious GOP presidential candidate can afford to skip a trip to Israel. Not if he – or she – wants to win over evangelical Christians.

In 2019, DeSantis promised to be “America’s most pro-Israel governor.”

“DeSantis has followed that statement with consistent policies,” Sweeting concluded. “It sent good signals to Israel, conservative American Jews and evangelical Christians.”

