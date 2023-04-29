Since Modi became Prime Minister, the Indian diaspora in the UK has seen a visible change: Union Minister Jitendra Singh









YEARS |

Update: April 30, 2023

London [UK]Apr 30 (ANI): Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India, the Indian diaspora in the UK has seen visible changes, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

In an interview with ANI, Union Minister Singh, after interacting with the Indian Diaspora in London, said: “Since Prime Minister Modi took office in the last eight or nine years, everyone members, the diaspora appreciates the fact that they can see a change.”

He also said his observation was supported by everyone else in the room who had been to India recently.

“The Indian diaspora said they could see a visible change. And I also think a lot of those professionals who had come to the UK or other parts of the world because of some kind of disillusionment at home, are now looking back. They I also kind of regret coming, didn’t fate allow them to wait for Prime Minister Modi to take over?” said the Union Minister.

Singh said that the esteem of the Indian diaspora has increased enormously. The third generation of post-independence Indians is coming and they are seen as a force to be reckoned with across the world, he added.

The Union minister, who is on a six-day visit to the UK, held talks with the Indian diaspora on Saturday.



Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the esteem of the Indian diaspora abroad, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Minister said that the world is looking at the Indian Diaspora with great hope and expectation and it is high time that they too rise to the occasion and contribute to the welfare of humanity all in the true spirit of the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ given by Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 Presidency.



Interacting with the Diaspora, Jitendra Singh said that the Indian Diaspora should try to channel their resources to support the important initiatives taken by the government at home in India. He pointed out that India is on the path of transformation.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly stressed the importance of science and technology in driving economic growth and raising living standards. He urged the diaspora to be part of this growth story, the statement said.

The minister expressed his joy in addressing the Indian diaspora and said many of them have held extraordinary leadership positions in academia, industry and government in the UK, the statement added.

Sharing some of India’s major achievements in S&T like India’s massive jump in its ranking on the Global Innovation Index (GII) from 81st in 2015 to 40th in 2022 among 132 economies globally, Ranking 3rd in terms of number of StartUps, Unicorns, scientific publications and PhDs awarded, the Minister said that India has made unprecedented progress in S&T fields in recent years.

Dr. Jitendra Singh has proposed active engagement of the Indian Diaspora with Indian institutions and individuals given the transformative research taking place in our country, the statement said. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/ever-since-modi-becomes-pm-indian-diaspora-in-uk-see-visible-change-union-minister20230430021652

