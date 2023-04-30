Politics
US satellite program is China’s next target
A top-secret CIA intelligence report, illegally released by Jack Teixiera, a 21-year-old American air guard, revealed that China manufactures cyber weapons to hack into and hijack US satellites critical to US combat operations, according to reports last week.
Frightening. But there is more.
As a former senior analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), I specialized in foreign space warfare doctrines and participated in several wargames simulating conflict in space between the United States and adversaries foreground such as China and Russia.
I can confirm that cyber hacking is one of the many weapons China is stockpiling to target US satellites to deter America from intervening if and when China attacks Taiwan.
Here’s how dire the situation that could be considered a kind of space Armageddon really is.
Chinese military strategy has designated space as a combat domain, says unclassified 2022 DIA report Space security challenges.
After observing the Americas’ mode of warfare during the 1991 Gulf War as well as in Kosovo, Afghanistan and the second Iraq War, Chinese strategists believe that America’s dependence on space is both our strategic advantage and our Achilles’ heel.
Few Americans realize how dependent we are on space for key aspects of civilian life, not just defense. We rely on our satellites for water management, power grid monitoring and broadband access, as well as the communications systems that power everything from banking to education to telemedicine.
When you use Google Maps to get to the nearest 7-Eleven, it’s powered by the Global Positioning System (GPS), a constellation of 31 satellites piloted by the US Space Force at an altitude of 12,550 miles.
In times of war, our troops also rely on GPS for tasks such as synchronizing operations, locating targets and locating personnel. And in a war zone, satellites deliver everything from missile warnings to command and control efforts.
The Chinese military concluded that exploiting this vulnerability by attacking our satellites would give Beijing a decisive advantage in battles against US forces. At the same time, China has beefed up its own space arsenal, having doubled its number of satellites in orbit from 250 to 499 between 2019 and 2021, according to the DIA.
In 2015, China established its own version of the US Space Force that operates US military satellites and other space equipment, the Peoples Liberation Army Strategic Support Force (PLASSF).
Ordered by General Ju Qiansheng and reporting directly to the Central Military Commission, the PLASSF is responsible for integrating cyberspace, space and electronic warfare capabilities into joint military operations.
In 2016, during remarks at the first China Space Day, Chinese President Xi JinPing directed its army and government to make Chinas Space Dream the world’s leading space power by 2045.
China has made tremendous progress in operationalizing its space warfare doctrine, which calls for optimizing its own constellation of satellites to provide real-time battlefield awareness while deafening and blinding US forces. By crippling US satellites, the PLA believes it can negate America’s superior conventional firepower.
Head of the US Space Force Gen. B. Chance Saltzman told the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces in March that today China has more than 700 spacecraft in orbit. This force allows the Chinese to kill chains and precision-guided long-range attacks, Saltzman continued, noting that the PLA is already capable of surveilling, tracking, targeting and attacking US forces in conflict.
China’s arsenal of space weapons includes both And destructive choices. Terrestrial lasers can temporarily degrade satellite sensors. Electronic warfare jammers targeting US GPS and communications satellites can interfere with navigation and communications systems. Anti-Satellite Missiles (ASAT) destroy satellites, rendering them unusable.
Chinese strategists believe that non-destructive capabilities can be deployed at the start of a conflict to destabilize their adversaries’ civil society and create chaos. Imagine not being able to withdraw money from an ATM, refuel or get stuck in traffic on the way to an emergency room.
China is also arming orbital interceptors, a space-based anti-satellite weapon that can get close to an adversary’s satellites to inspect or attack them.
In his testimony to Congress, General Saltzman called China’s cyber capabilities extensive and dangerous, warning that Beijing has already shown its ability to physically control and move other satellites by hacking into them and manipulating their results.
The Pentagon has known about vulnerabilities in US space systems since January 2001, when a report commissioned by then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld warned of a Pearl Harbor space.
Since 1998, the Pentagon has regularly conducted a major interagency exercise, the Wargame Writer, which simulates a conflict in space between the United States and a prominent adversary. The latest war game, SW 23, took place in March at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. It included 350 US military, civilian and commercial experts and numerous international partners.
Every year, senior US defense officials receive classified information about the results of the Schriever Wargame. And yet, the Pentagon has yet to come up with a viable strategy to effectively deter US adversaries from attacking our satellites and securing our spacecraft.
The reason for this is the incredibly slow Pentagons bureaucracy, plagued by inertia, as the former commander of STRATCOM and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. General John Hyten said journalists in 2021.
Much like in Afghanistan two decades ago and in Russia and Ukraine today, the Pentagon is underprepared for the possibility of a space war. Our satellites, at around $1.7 billion each, still present attractive sitting ducks to American adversaries, such as China.
As General Hyten said, the spacebirds of the Americas are “big, fat, juicy targets”. Arguably more tempting with each passing day as China moves toward what many see as an inevitable attack on Taiwan.
