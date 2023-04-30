Erdogan returns after three days of gastro disrupting key election campaign

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AFP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared in public for the first time in three days on Saturday after a stomach infection sidelined him from campaigning ahead of major polls .

Smiling and wearing a red windbreaker, the 69-year-old took to the stage at an Istanbul Aviation Festival and threw flowers to flag-waving supporters.

He arrived with his close ally, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

Both countries have fought wars using Turkey’s combat drones, which will feature prominently at the weekend’s aviation event.

Erdogan had kept a low profile since falling ill on live television on Tuesday night.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Erdogan suffered from gastroenteritis. The digestive problem is easily treated and usually disappears within a few days.

But it has disrupted Erdogan’s attempts to gain momentum ahead of Turkey’s most important election in generations on May 14.

Erdogan looked healthy addressing the crowd with a microphone in hand, describing the government’s efforts to help the victims of a violent earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people .

But he refrained from talking about his absence or the health scare, instead proclaiming the start of a new “century of Turkey”.

“Hate and Grudge”

Erdogan’s illness came at one of the most vulnerable times in his two-decade rule.

Most polls show Erdogan trailing secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey’s most crucial election of modern times.

The control of parliament by his party of Islamic origin through an alliance with an ultra-nationalist group is also threatened.

Erdogan has a campaign streak and most analysts believed he could reverse the poll decline during the election campaign.

He appeared in five cities for two days before falling ill on late night television.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking via video link, at the opening of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin, Turkey, April 27, 2023. ( Adam ALTAN/AFP)

Erdogan tried to compensate by appearing at events via video link, launching a nuclear power plant with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Thursday and inaugurating a bridge the next day.

But the events lacked the electric atmosphere that Erdogan often generates when he addresses adoring crowds at live-streamed events across the country of 85 million people.

The atmosphere of rock concerts in his past campaigns was also dimmed by mourning over the death and destruction wrought by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake across swaths of southeastern Turkey.

Erdogan decided not to play music during his appearances out of respect for the victims.

Broad opposition

Instead, he focused on listing his accomplishments, including building millions of new homes, and his efforts to resurrect Turkey’s military might.

Drones have played a central role in Turkey’s power projection, most recently helping Ukraine repel Russia’s advance on Kiev at the start of the Kremlin invasion last year.

But Erdogan faces the toughest challenge of his rule.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu (center), chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Turkish presidential candidate, waves a heart from inside a campaign bus during his visit to Adiyaman, Turkey, April 21 2023. (BULENT KILIC/AFP)

Kilicdaroglu formed the kind of broad-based coalition that Erdogan had mastered in crafting over 20 years.

The opposition alliance includes some of Erdogan’s former allies, liberals, Islamists and nationalists, as well as Kurds.

Erdogan on Saturday returned to his favorite theme of portraying opposition members as Western “agents” bent on undermining Turkey.

“With the outrageous statements they have made in recent days, they reveal their hatred and their grudges,” Erdogan said of his opponents.

“But no matter what they try to do, nothing will come of it.”