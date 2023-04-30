Mullin predicts Putin and Xi have a big plan

‘Cool your jets’:US Senator Markwayne Mullin dismissed the idea that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s phone conversation last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could portend peace in Eastern Europe.

“Don’t kid yourself. There will be no peace,” Mullin said on Fox Business. “There may be a short-term ceasefire, but the Communist Party will never respect any form of democracy.

“You have two communist parties with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and China who are really good friends, and President Xi has already talked to Putin and said, ‘Hey, let’s cool your planes down a bit. Give us Crimea, give us something else, give me time to show the world that I want peace, and when I go to Taiwan, you can go back to Ukraine.'”

When asked if he had seen any intelligence to that effect, Mullin said no, but “why else would all of this be happening?”

While Putin belonged to the Communist Party of the Soviet Union until its dissolution in 1991, he is not a member of its successor in the Russian Federation or any other political party. He is, however, generally associated with his country’s dominant political alliance, United Russia.

United Russia practices what it calls “Russian conservatism”.

The next time:Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, chairman of the House Rules Committee and Republican conference insider, admitted it would likely be more difficult than last week’s vote on what amounted to a first project.

But he also seemed optimistic.

If an agreement comes back in the form of a negotiated settlement, some people will inevitably be disappointed, Cole told the New York Times. But I do think I’m getting something, and I’m comfortable the speaker is bringing us something that a majority of us can and will vote for.

This time: Ahead of Wednesday’s vote on Republicans’ debt limit and spending plan, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said The hill: It takes a lot of work when you have that slimmer majority. You have to manage the issues; you need to manage the expectations of members who may be worried about the impact it will have on them at home or what they have a personal issue with.

Space Patrol:Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Space, Science and Technology Committee, opened a hearing on NASA’s budget by praising the agency’s accomplishments and chastising its use of time and money.

“As impressive as the images and science produced by the James Webb Space Telescope may be, we can’t forget that it was billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule,” Lucas said.

“Because of these huge cost and time overruns, the telescope has come at the expense of many other worthwhile scientific missions.

“Due to these excessive costs, NASA has been forced to make tough choices in its science portfolio. It has postponed a select mission to Venus, suspended a flagship heliophysics mission indefinitely, and delayed the launch of a major spacecraft. asteroid detection. If this trend continues, then NASA may have to make tough decisions to postpone or cancel future missions. This is unacceptable, and we need to do better,” Lucas said.

Farm workers:Lucas co-sponsored a resolution to block new rules from the Biden administration that would lead to higher wages for agricultural workers on H-2A visas and more paperwork for their employers.

More than 250,000 H-2A visas were issued to temporary guest farmworkers in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Pay varies by job type and location, but the American Farm Bureau says the new rule that took effect March 30 will increase labor costs by 5.5% to 12.6 %, with the largest increases likely falling on small farms.

The rule also requires employers to track what workers are doing and pay them accordingly. For example, a vegetable picker who also drives coworkers to work in an employee-provided vehicle should be paid for at least some of their time as a driver at a higher hourly rate than a picker.

It is complicated:Several Republicans, including U.S. Senator James Lankford and 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, were upset over a Washington Times report that the Biden administration raised the upfront costs of some home mortgages for borrowers with higher credit ratings to subsidize risk on borrowers with lower credit ratings.

“Biden and his executive agencies are trying to bypass Congress and fundamentally change the way our country works,” Bice said. FoxNews. “We shouldn’t be punishing people who have made sound financial decisions or asking the government to incentivize credit ratings downgrades.”

But the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the independent regulator that sets upfront fees for private mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, says the new fee structure is misunderstood and the Biden administration was not involved in its development.

The fee schedule is complicated, but primarily intended to help low-income individuals and families buy a home. Fees are determined by a matrix that takes into account several elements, including credit score. All other factors being equal, those with better credit scores will pay less up front. Many will pay less than they would have before.

But so will most borrowers at the bottom, and some in the middle will pay more. And this leads to the suspicion that one subsidizes the other.

Dots and dashes:Hern, a former McDonald’s franchisee, showed up at the Capitol last week with Ronald McDonald and Grimace. Though still skeptical of the administration’s handling of immigration, Lankford said she “seems to be taking seriously the proposals I’ve recommended for years.” Lankford was criticized for voting against legislation allowing VA benefits to cover medical marijuana, then tweeted, “When the conversation about how to serve our veterans after all they’ve sacrificed is to give them strength. marijuana, we failed our veterans.”

Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World