President Joko Widodo to inaugurate and release Indonesian contingent at SEA Games Cambodia 2023





JAKARTA, suaramerdeka-wawasan.com – The Indonesian contingent at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia will be confirmed by President Joko Widodo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This certainty was given by Menpora Dito Ariotedjo at Kemenpora Office, Senayan, Jakarta on Friday, April 28, 2023. “The plan is for the inauguration and the exit next week. We submit a request to the president (Joko Widodo) on May 2. This is because the 3 and 4 they have already started,” Dito said, as quoted by Antara. Also Read: Indonesia National U-22 Team Results vs Philippines. Good start Rizky Ridho et al at SEA Games Cambodia Meanwhile, the venue for the inauguration and release of the Indonesian contingent is expected to be at Bung Karno Sports Complex (GBK) area, Senayan, Jakarta. In total, Indonesia sent 599 athletes, including 379 men and 220 women. The Red and White Squad will compete in 31 sports out of a total of 36 contested. With this number, the Indonesian contingent aims to win 60 gold medals to be able to maintain its position in the top three in the final medal standings. The opening ceremony of the SEA Games in Cambodia will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023. Meanwhile, even though the release won’t take place until next week, a number of sports have been gradually fielding athletes. Like football, left for Phnom Penh since Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Even football, Saturday, April 29, 2023, started playing today. A day later it was the turn of the cricket branch which left for Wednesday April 26, 2023. Then it was the turn of floor hockey on Thursday April 27, 2023. Also read: Menpora targets billiards to win the gold medal, here is Hary Tanoesoedibjo’s answer MTB or ATV racing team also flew to Cambodia earlier i.e. Saturday April 29, 2023, today. This is to finalize the preparation before the race. Later, they will make preparations before competing in Siem Reap, Angkor Wat, Cambodia, May 6-8. Before departing, the Indonesian mountain bike team received another briefing from the Chef de Mission (CoM) of the Indonesian contingent for the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, Lexyndo Hakim, who was involved in the release of the athletes at the airport.

