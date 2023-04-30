Pence expected to side with Jack Smith on Trump in Jan. 6 inquiry





Former Vice President Mike Pence had one of the best opinions possible on former President Donald Trump’s attempt to reverse the 2020 election results. Since leaving office, despite writing everything a memoir about his time under Trump, he has been reluctant to present the full and unvarnished story.

That changed on Thursday, when Pence finally appeared before a federal grand jury to answer questions related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s schemes. It wasn’t easy getting Pence to testify. The likely 2024 presidential candidate has repeatedly hinted to Republican voters how unwilling he is to turn on his former boss, even as he hopes they back someone else next year . But at this point, it’s in Pence’s interest to root that Smiths’ investigation holds Trump to account.

Like most Republicans, Pence chose Trump over the many exit routes available over the years. When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued an indictment against Trump last month, Pence was quick to join the chorus of GOP officials denouncing him as a politically charged prosecution. And despite ostensibly competing with him to win the White House next year, Pence has been reluctant to attack the former president directly.

Pence did a better job of distancing himself from Trump during the build-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which is understandable given he was at the center of attackers’ anger. But he also went to great lengths to avoid saying anything overly critical of Trump’s final days in office. In a 2021 speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, he said there was almost no idea more un-American than the idea that anyone could choose America’s president. Last year, in a speech to the Federalist Society, he went so far as to say President Trump is wrong to believe the vice president could unilaterally void the election or send it back to the states.

But those words are not the same as cooperating with efforts to investigate how far Trump was willing to go to stay in power. For example, Pence rejected efforts to have him appear before the House committee on January 6. I have never prevented senior members of my team from cooperating with the committee and testifying, but Congress has no right to my testimony, he told CBS News in November.

And when Smith subpoenaed Pence in February, the former vice president put on a big show trying to avoid testifying. He and his lawyers argued that as Senate president during the insurrection, he was protected from being compelled to testify under the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause, a novel use of strangeness. history of the vice-presidencies.

Surprisingly, a federal judge partly agreed with him. Judge James Boasberg ruled that Pence could avoid testifying about his actions as leader of the Senate, but should still spill the tea on any potential illegality on Trump’s part. Obey the law well, tell the truth well, Pence told CBS News last week in response, opting to forgo the appeals process. Although Trump’s lawyers have filed their own appeal, arguing (again) that executive privilege should trump the Justice Department’s investigation, a federal appeals court dismissed that theory on Wednesday. and paved the way for Pence’s appearance before the grand jury.

By rejecting his and Trump’s arguments, the courts gave Pence exactly what other former lackeys have been looking for: plausible deniability. When confronted with his cooperation on the campaign trail, the losses in court allow Pence to argue that his hands were tied. It can’t count as treason if a judge ordered you to speak is the exact type of escape hatch that’s helpful regarding Trump and his still rabid support among the GOP base.

We still don’t know exactly what Pence told the grand jury under oath during the Smiths’ team interrogation hours. But it is doubtful whether the information he provided or corroborated would be exculpatory for Trump. And while there’s no guarantee that an indictment or even a conviction of Smith would knock Trump out of the race, Pence did everything he could to avoid blame if it was the case.

Immediately before the Jan. 6 attack, Trump lambasted Pence at his supporters and did nothing to ensure his safety once the Capitol was breached. Pence, as a devout Christian, would surely deny wanting revenge for this betrayal if asked. He would also likely want to assure Trump supporters that he is, at best, neutral about any outcome Smith achieves. But it’s very much in Pence’s interest now to encourage the Justice Department under his breath.

