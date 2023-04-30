APEL HOLD 2023 KETUPAT OPERATIONAL TROOPS AS PART OF SAFEGUARDING Idul Fitri 1444 H, 2023 – POLRI PR DIVISION





HUMASPOLRES MURATARA, KAPOLRES MUSI RAWAS UTARA AKBP Ferly Rosa Putra SIK reads the appeal warrant for Operation Ketupat Troop 2023 from Chief of Police in the district government court. Monday 04/17/2023. The call for Operation Diamond 2023 to take place simultaneously throughout Indonesia, from headquarters to unit level to the region, troop deployment is a form of implementation of preparedness. diamond operation which is a concrete manifestation of the synergy between the National Police and the actors concerned in the context of securing the return and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 1444 H. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, pointed out that 2023 is a big leap in the number of people who will return home, which has increased by more than 45%. The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Indonesia believes that the potential for community travel has increased. Polri and relevant stakeholders pledge to implement security more optimally through centralized operations with Diamond Code 2023 for 14 days from April 18 to May 1, 2023. The ketupat operation that took place in Kab. Musi Rawas Utara This will be about 150 mixed staff consisting of TNI, POLRI, BMK, BASARNAS, SATPOL PP, JASA RAHARJA, LAKA LANTAS, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Health occupying 8 posts. 6 posts as information centers for traffic regulation and engineering and ensuring safety in tourist attraction centers, shopping malls and other crowded centers, 1 service post which functions as a resting place and for health service areas, offering free takjil and various other services, and 1 plus post that will function as an integrated control center. Apart from this, Heri Rusyaman emphasized traffic accidents to optimize preventive measures by placing personnel and completing signs for accident-prone points, and always urging the public to ensure eligibility. vehicles before being used to carry out traffic education. He also called on drivers to ensure their health, rest immediately and if they feel tired, and if a traffic accident occurs, immediately deal with it quickly to help the victim so that it does not cause severe traffic jams so that we can transport ensure the smooth running of Eid al-Fitr 1444 H and achieve a safe and efficient homecoming and on the return flow. In addition, the Chief of Police of North Musi Rawas, AKBP Ferly Rosa Putra SIK stressed that the task should be done seriously, come up with and apply the applicable SOPs so that they can provide the best service expected by the community. . Ensure personal equipment and infrastructure and other support facilities at service posts, security posts and integrated posts to optimally support activities from departure to subsequent return.

