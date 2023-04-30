PM Modi signals Kharges jibe: Cong abused me 91 times





In his first campaign visit after the BJP declared candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday focused his speeches on the poisonous snake reference made to him by Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge , saying he considered it an honor to be insulted by Congress since in the past he also abused people like BR Ambekdar and VD Savarkar.

In this election, Congress started to mistreat me again. Someone made a list and gave it to me. Congress has abused me 91 times so far in different ways, Modi said, adding that if the party had put the time it wasted on the dictionary of abuses on governance and its workers, it would not be in the position that he is”. Modi drew inspiration not only from Kharges’ remarks but also from Rahul Gandhi’s speech in 2019 saying why all thieves have the surname Modiand former Congress CM Siddaramaiah’s suggestion that the state had a corrupt CM Lingayat, to say that Congress insulted all OBCs as well as Lingayats. It is the tradition of Congress to humiliate those who work for the poor and those who work for the country. I am not the only one who was insulted… In previous elections they campaigned for Chowkidar Chor Hai, then they went ahead and said Modi Chor, then said the whole OBC community is chors… and now that the elections have started in Karnataka, they have called my brothers Lingayat chor,” he said at his first gathering, in Humnabad in the Bidar region, a key center for the Lingayats of Karnataka. who have traditionally supported the BJP. “Congress must open its ears and listen: each time it has used name-calling, the people have given such a strong response that they could not get up. In Karnataka too, the response to these abuses and insults to their dignity will be through votes,” the Prime Minister said. He added that it is not just the petty congressional leaders but the top brass who always insult him. But then I think the Congress is such a party that it did not spare the architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar. Congress called him a rakshasa and many other things,” Modi claimed, adding that the insults against Savarkar continue to this day. The greatest of the greats have been the subject of insults in Congress. When I see all of this, I feel blessed that Congress considers me worthy enough to be rewarded for their abuses. They abused Dr Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and are inflicting the same abuse on Modi,” he said. Modi added that he was unaffected by such abuse. I will work even harder when they abuse me. All abuses will be reduced to dust with your blessing. Congress should note that the more soil it stirs, the more the Lotus will flourish in the state. Stressing that the Congress and the JD(S) were the same and that the JD(S) was only interested in power, Modi said both parties were anti-farmers and that their 2018-19 coalition government was n had not provided a list of beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Programme. Claiming that the leader of this coalition government (JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy) had said he was working at the mercy of Congress, Modi urged voters to back the BJP to secure a full majority for the party. Speaking at the Bidar gathering earlier, CM Basavaraj Bommai also referred to Kharges’ remark, and said that Modi was like the serpent in the crown of God Shiva, who drinks up all the poison from the Earth and brings out the nectar. “There is no equivalent to Narendra Modi in Congress. Congress has not even done a third of the work that was done by Narendra Modi,” he said.

