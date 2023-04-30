Trump hits out at Fox News at Steve Bannon meeting





Former President Donald Trump swept Fox News during a new interview with his former White House adviser Steve Bannon on Saturday and suggested he couldn’t talk about “cheating” in the election on the network.

Trump reiterated baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and also briefly attacked Fox News, which recently struck a $785.7 million deal with voting machine company Dominion, which had accused the network of defamation.

The former president’s comments also come after Fox News parted ways with longtime host Tucker Carlson – a move that has been widely criticized by conservatives.

Bannon served as chief White House strategist for the first seven months of Trump’s term. He had previously worked as the general manager of Trump’s presidential campaign and the two recalled the 2016 election during the interview.

Trump told Bannon that “they’ve militarized the Justice Department. They’ve militarized the FBI. They’re doing things that a communist country would do, a Marxist country would do. It’s very sad.”

Bannon asked Trump if he thought the United States would come to the situation he described with the former president saying the country now had “Marxism or Communism.”

“What’s happening is sick,” Trump said. “And what they do is they’re amazing at cheating in elections. With you, I don’t have to worry about saying that because, you know, if you say that on Fox, they want to eliminate you.

“They cheated in the election,” Trump continued. “If Rupert Murdoch had supported his people, he would have had no responsibility. When he came out and said ‘There was nothing wrong with this election’ – what a thing to say.”

Newsweek has contacted Fox by email for comment.

Murdoch, who is chairman of Fox Corp., testified under oath that the 2020 presidential election was “not robbed” and agreed that the election was “free and fair.”

This testimony is part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, where the voting machine company alleged that Fox harmed its business by spreading false claims about its machines helping to rig the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Fox reached a last-minute settlement with Dominion, which meant an impending trial on the matter did not take place.

Elsewhere in the interview with Bannon, Trump again criticized mail-in ballots and alleged that the COVID-19 pandemic was used to steal the 2020 election.

“They used COVID to cheat,” Trump said. “They used COVID to cheat all those mail-in ballots.” He went on to suggest that the United States should “get rid of mail-in ballots.”

The former president also told Bannon that President Biden’s age was not a major issue.

“When they say Biden is old, he’s not old,” Trump said. “I have friends who are 85, 90, 93 – you look at Bernie Marcus, he’s 100% and he’s 94, 95. Biden isn’t old, that’s not his problem. He has other problems but he hasn’t [an] old problem.”

Bernie Marcus, co-founder of billionaire Home Depot and founder of the conservative advocacy group Job Creators Network, is 93.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump slammed Fox News in a new interview. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

