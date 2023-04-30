Who is Richard Sharp and why is he leaving the BBC? | Richard Sharp

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has resigned after being found guilty of breaking public appointment rules for failing to declare a link to a secret £800,000 loan for former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While this rule violation does not necessarily invalidate his appointment as public service broadcaster, Sharp said his position was no longer tenable and called it a distraction from the good work of the company.

Sharp’s decision to step down comes as the BBC continues to face suggestions that it has become too close to the Conservative government after years of sustained political pressure and threats to its funding.

Who is Richard Sharp and what was his role at the BBC?

Sharp, 67, previously worked as a banker at Goldman Sachs and is a former Conservative Party donor. He was appointed chairman of the BBC in early 2021.

The part-time position involves overseeing BBC operations and managing government relations. Sharp said he would donate his 160,000 BBC salary to charity, having made an estimated 200 million fortune in banking.

Considered a cunning and soft-spoken operator, and with powerful friends in Downing Street, Sharp was an economic adviser to Johnson when he was mayor of London, and the boss of the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, when he was a junior banker at Goldman. Sachs in the early 2000s. In 2020, Sharp took a position as an adviser to Sunak, who was chancellor at the time.

Sharp, who studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, was president of the Royal Academy for seven years, director of the Olympic Legacy Council and held trustee positions, including the International Rescue Committee. He served on the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee from 2013 to 2019 and is a former board member of the Center for Policy Studies, the think tank set up by Margaret Thatcher in the 1970s.

Sharp also donated over 400,000 to the Conservative Party and voted for Brexit.

How did Sharp get the job of chairman of the BBC?

The BBC’s governance and funding structure is closely tied to the British state. Ministers control the BBC’s main source of funding by setting the rate of the license fee and can also appoint the BBC’s Board of Directors.

One of the jobs ministers control is that of chairman of the BBC, the person who heads the board of corporations. The BBC’s charter requires the government to hold a fair and open competition for the post, with the government’s choice of candidate subject to public cross-examination by a select parliamentary committee before installation.

In February, Sharp faced an uncomfortable grilling from MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, during which he revealed he had personally told Johnson and Sunak he wanted the job. before applying.

Why was Sharp investigated?

Earlier this year, The Sunday Times revealed that Sharp had secretly helped an acquaintance, Sam Blyth, who wanted to provide an £800,000 personal loan guarantee to Johnson, during the period Sharp was running for BBC chairman.

The Prime Minister’s personal finances were in bad shape as he was in Downing Street with his new wife, Carrie, and baby, and going through a costly divorce.

Sharp told MPs that Blyth attended a private dinner at his home in September 2020 when the Canadian executive said he had read reports that Johnson was in trouble and wanted to help. Sharp said he warned Blyth of the ethical complexities of this situation.

Sharp introduced Blyth to Simon Case, the head of the civil service, to discuss a potential loan. But the chairman of the BBC insists he played no other role and there is no evidence that I played any role in facilitating, arranging or financing a loan for the former Prime Minister.

He added that he did not realize he had to declare the introduction during the recruitment process for the BBC post, saying: I have always maintained that the breach was unintentional.

It remains unclear who ultimately provided Johnson with the loan, which only became public knowledge after he left office.