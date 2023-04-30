President Jokowi to chair ASEAN summit meeting in Labuan Bajo





President Jokowi will chair seven out of eight meetings of the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be held May 9-11, 2023 in Labuan Bajo, NTT.

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will chair seven out of eight meetings of the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit to be held May 9-11, 2023 in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara . Referring to the written statement of the Communication and Media team during the ASEAN Summit 2023 on Saturday, the meeting which will be chaired by President Jokowi will be a plenary session, a meeting with representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly(MENTION),ASEAN Youth,ASEAN Business Advisory Council(ABAC),ASEAN Community Post-2025 High-Level Vision Task Force(HLTF-ACV), voice retirementSummit, as well as the 15th Summit Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle(IMT-GT). Meanwhile, another meeting was the 15th Summit Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Zone(BIMP-EAGA), in turn, will be headed by the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said several issues that will be discussed at the upcoming summit include strengthening ASEAN institutions, drafting ASEAN’s post-2025 vision and developments in Myanmar. “Then he also discussed post-pandemic economic recovery, strengthening the health architecture in the region, as well as other important issues in the region and outside the region,” he said. . The 42nd ASEAN Summit is expected to produce a number of documents, including statements by ASEAN leaders on strengthening ASEAN institutions, post-2025 ASEAN vision, handling human trafficking (TPPO), protection of migrant workers and their families in times of crisis, health, electric vehicle ecosystems and development of the ASEAN Village Network. The summit will bring together Heads of State/Heads of Government of ASEAN countries, including Timor Leste as the 11th member country with the statusobserver,according to the results of the 40th and 41st summits in Cambodia. While holding the Summit, the leaders of ASEAN members will also respond to the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the event. watching the sunset And welcome dinner May 10, 2023. Temporary joint program has been prepared for ASEAN Leaders’ Assistants. Moreover,side eventin the form of a popular festival by the Ministry of BUMN and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will take place from 9 to 13 May 2023 which includes variousshowcaselocal MSME products,beach cleaning,and cultural performances. The 42nd ASEAN Summit is the first of two summits under Indonesia’s chairmanship to join ASEAN in 2023. At the first summit in May, ASEAN leaders will discuss internal issues of the assembly as well as other important issues both within and outside the region. Meanwhile, the 43rd summit scheduled for Jakarta in September 2023 will bring together not only ASEAN leaders but also leaders of ASEAN partner countries. The summit discussion will focus on developing and strengthening ASEAN’s cooperation with external partners. Read also : Jokowi wants German businessmen to make RI part of global chip supply chain

Editor : Lili Lestari Writer : Between

